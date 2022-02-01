Giant data growth for Vodacom

Vodacom saw data traffic growth of 25.9%, and its number of data subscribers increased by 2.4% between 1 October and 31 December 2021, the operator announced in its quarterly trading statement.

It reported that this growth was supported by work-from-home solutions and stimulated by its summer campaign.

“We added 0.5 million data customers in the quarter to reach 23.4 million data customers, representing 64.4% of our one-month customer base,” the company said.

“Smart devices on our network were up by 11.3% to 25.9 million. The number of 4G devices on our network increased 14.7% to 17.3 million while the average usage per smart device increased 24.4% to 2.5GB per month.”

Vodacom Business service revenue increased by 14.0% to R4.5 billion, also supported by work-from-home solutions. In addition, it benefited from strong growth in wholesale revenue.

“[Internet of Things] remains an important new service growth driver, with connections up 11.2% to 6.2 million, and adjusted revenue growth at 30.0% to R0.3 billion,” said Vodacom.

Vodacom’s fibre customers increased 51% to over 165,000 homes and businesses.

This includes customers where Vodacom is the Internet service provider on another open-access fibre network operator’s infrastructure.

“We have passed over 152,000 homes and businesses with our own fibre roll-out,” Vodacom reported.

“On 10 November 2021, the Group announced a major step forward in scaling our fibre offering in South Africa,” it added.

“Through the acquisition of a 30% stake in CIVH fibre assets, Vodacom will gain exposure to highly attractive and fast-growing businesses and South Africa’s largest open-access fibre players, including Vumatel and Dark Fibre Africa.”

Vodacom reported investing R2.3 billion in its network during the quarter, focusing on adding capacity to manage increased demand and improve customer experience.

“For the financial year to date, we have invested R7.9 billion and expect to invest around R10.5 billion in the financial year.”

Vodacom quarterly results announcement — 31 December 2021

Vodacom quarterly results announcement –<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span> 31 December 2021

Now read: Six network operators apply for 4G and 5G network capacity