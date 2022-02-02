Starlink Premium announced — up to 500Mbps for R7,600 a month

Elon Musk announced that SpaceX’s Starlink Internet service would be adding a new high-performance option known as Starlink Premium.

The Premium service includes a high-performance antenna, and as per Starlink’s description of the service, it will be able to achieve speeds of between 150Mbps and 500Mbps with a latency of 20-40ms.

“This is twice the area of our standard phased array with broader scan angle,” Musk said in the announcement.

In comparison, the standard Starlink service can achieve speeds of between 50Mbps and 250Mbps with the same latency.

The higher-tier will cost subscribers $500 (R7,640) a month, and the terminal itself is priced at $2,500 (R38,200).

Starlink is also charging a $500 deposit to reserve a Premium antenna.

Premium subscribers will get access to prioritised support at any time of day, and Starlink claims that the service will perform better in “extreme weather conditions”.

The two tiers of Starlink’s offerings are compared in the table below.

Starlink Standard vs Starlink Premium Package Service availability Latency (ms) Expected download (Mbps) Expected upload (Mbps) Price Starlink ≥99% 20-40 50-250 10-20 $499 (R7,625) upfront

$99 (R1,513) monthly Premium ≥99% 20-40 150-500 20-40 $2,500 (R38,200) upfront

$500 (R7,640) monthly

