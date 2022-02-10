Back to the Future — Ramaphosa’s big broadband promises

President Ramaphosa has promised that the government will facilitate broadband rollout by establishing a standard model for municipal approvals.

Fibre and mobile network operators must apply for permits from municipalities to dig trenches to lay conduits and fibre cables.

In his 2022 State of the Nation address, Ramaphosa said that establishing a standard approval process will help make faster broadband more accessible to more people.

It will also reduce the cost of digital communications, he said.

Unfortunately, the idea of streamlining the rollout of broadband networks is nothing new.

The South African government has been trying to establish so-called Rapid Deployment Guidelines and associated regulations since 2008.

Unfortunately, these first guidelines were nothing but an attempt for the communications minister at the time, the late Ivy Matsepe-Casaburri, to hijack legislation to influence undersea cable landings in South Africa.

These guidelines were finally abandoned on 11 August 2011 under the late Minister Roy Padayachie, who handed off writing new guidelines to the Independent Communications Authority of South Africa (Icasa).

There was little visible progress on the Rapid Deployment Guidelines for years. However, industry sources told MyBroadband that Icasa had developed the framework, but it languished on the desk of Padayachie’s successor — Dina Pule.

In 2015, consultants Analysys Mason were appointed to help develop policy and policy directions.

Former telecommunications minister Siyabonga Cwele revealed that his department budgeted R5,379,600 for drafting the new policies.

Progress halted once again — this time for five years — when, out of the blue on 22 July 2020, former communications minister Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams published a draft policy and policy directions.

These were met with criticism from some quarters, as it gave mobile networks and other Icasa-licensees the right to select, enter, and use public or private land to deploy their network infrastructure.

Landowners would be allowed to charge reasonable fees if a network erects intrusive infrastructure such as cellphone towers on their property.

Progress on these policies again appears stalled, though there is currently a memorandum of understanding between the Department of Communications and Digital Technologies and the Department of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs.

The memorandum aims to facilitate the rapid deployment of electronic communications infrastructure necessitated by the Covid-19 crisis.

Ramaphosa vs Telkom — Ramaphosa vs E-tv

In addition to promising a standard model for municipal approvals, Ramaphosa also affirmed plans to complete South Africa’s migration from analogue to digital TV broadcasting by the end of March.

This is despite a pending court case from E-tv owner eMedia Holdings against Icasa and embattled communications minister Khumbudzo Ntshavheni.

eMedia is hoping to stall the process for at least another year, arguing that many South Africans will be left without access to TV broadcasts, which will also affect E-tv’s bottom line.

Ntshavheni hopes to settle the matter with eMedia without it going to court.

She recently oversaw the switch-off of SABC analogue transmitters in Mpumalanga — the fourth province to migrate from analogue to digital TV signals.

Ramaphosa also delivered a veiled rebuke to partially state-owned network operator Telkom by stating that Icasa will continue its auction of high-frequency spectrum in “about three weeks from now.”

Similar to E-tv, Telkom has a pending court case against Icasa. Its complaint is over the spectrum auction structure and the regulator’s process.

Radio frequency spectrum is the raw network capacity cellular operators use to communicate between their towers and mobile devices.

The Pretoria High Court recently announced that it would hold the hearing for Telkom’s case from 11–14 April 2022.

However, Icasa’s auction is set to be held on 8 March.

This has raised questions about the wisdom of proceeding with the auction when a Telkom court victory could invalidate the whole process.

Despite this, Icasa has said it would forge ahead, effectively daring Telkom to reinstate an interdict application to block the auction.

Telkom had removed its urgent interdict from the court roll on the premise that its case against Icasa is heard before the auction, or that Icasa would delay until after the court delivers judgement.

With the president’s eye on the case, and considering that government is a majority shareholder in Telkom, it will be interesting to see how the company proceeds.