Airplane Wi-Fi tested — with impressive results

MyBroadband recently recorded average Internet speeds of around 100Mbps on a relatively affordable Wi-Fi package on a flight overseas.

Seasoned international travellers will know how expensive it can be to connect to Wi-Fi onboard an aeroplane.

Because commercial airliners typically cruise at over 30,000 feet, they operate well outside the coverage range of terrestrial cellular towers.

Therefore, providing online connectivity to passengers while in flight requires one of two solutions — satellite connectivity or an air-to-ground (ATG) system — both of which are very expensive for airlines.

With satellite Internet, an antenna fitted on top of the plane’s fuselage is used to transmit data to and from a network of satellites in the Earth’s orbit.

These satellites then relay data to and from ground stations connected to the Internet.

With an ATG system, proprietary antennas are fitted to the bottom of the plane and communicate directly with ground stations.

The downside to this is that when you are flying over the ocean, you will not be able to connect to the Internet.

MyBroadband recently tested the Wi-Fi available in the economy section of an Air France international flight between Paris and Johannesburg.

On this particular trip, we were travelling in a Boeing 777-300ER, pictured below.

Air France provides its Air France Connect Wi-Fi service on certain long-haul flights via Gogo Inflight Internet.

After connecting to the Wi-Fi hotspot, we were given three connectivity passes to choose from:

Message Pass — Free for full flight

— Free for full flight Surf Pass — €8 (R134) for 1 hour, €18 (R301) for full flight

— €8 (R134) for 1 hour, €18 (R301) for full flight Stream Pass — €30 (R501) for full flight

The Message Pass only provides speeds sufficient for online messaging services like WhatsApp, Facebook Messenger, and Slack.

Gogo’s terms and conditions stated that users on this pass should typically experience speeds of up to 24kbps and latency between 600 and 1,000ms.

The mid-tier Surf Pass is described as a good option for reading and sending emails and browsing the web.

Gogo claims the first 35MB of data should download at up to 1Mbps, after which the speed is throttled to 300kbps.

The top-end Stream tier provides sufficient bandwidth to use video streaming services, with the first 120MB of data downloading at up to 13Mbps.

After this threshold is reached, speeds are reduced to up to 1Mbps.

When we tested the service, the plane was cruising at an altitude of 33,000 feet (10km) at around 920km/h.

Our location was somewhere over the Mediterranean Sea heading south.

The images below show the flight details and our approximate location at the time of testing.

We activated the free Message Pass for our first batch of tests and performed five speed tests using the MyBroadband Speedtest app to get a rough idea of the performance.

We recorded an average download speed of 0.01Mbps, which was about what we expected. Curiously, the upload speed of 0.22Mbps was much faster.

The connection latency averaged at 983ms, which was within Gogo’s claimed parameters.

In terms of real-life use, we could easily send text messages on WhatsApp and Slack using the service, but sending photos would either take very long or fail.

The table below shows the download and upload speeds and the latency we measured on the Message Pass.

Air France Connect Wi-Fi Message Pass speed tests Download Upload Latency 0.01Mbps 0.13Mbps 1,011ms 0.01Mbps 0.14Mbps 990ms 0.01Mbps 0.23Mbps 957ms 0.02Mbps 0.43Mbps 973ms 0.01Mbps 0.19Mbps 986ms 0.01Mbps 0.22Mbps 983ms

Next up, we used our Air France Blue Explorer Points to purchase the Surf 1-hour pass, worth €8 (R134).

Instead of the up to 1Mbps Gogo claims it can provide, we managed to record an average download speed of 95.24Mbps.

These speeds continued long after were had exceeded the 35MB threshold, which was supposed to throttle speeds down to 300kbps.

This speed was sufficient for web browsing, checking and sending emails, and even streaming YouTube videos at a low quality without any buffering.

However, judging by how slowly the YouTube home page was loading, some throttling was still happening.

Notably, the upload speed consistently remained at 0.05Mbps.

The table below shows the download and upload speeds we recorded across five speed tests while using the Surf Pass.

Air France Connect Wi-Fi Surf Pass speed tests Download Upload Latency 102.26Mbps 0.05Mbps 932ms 74.42Mbps 0.05Mbps 964ms 84.1Mbps 0.05Mbps 988ms 83.53Mbps 0.05Mbps 956ms 131.87Mbps 0.05Mbps 974ms 95.24Mbps 0.05Mbps 963ms

Now read: SpaceX starts testing Starlink Internet on planes