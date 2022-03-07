Where to get the fastest broadband speeds in South Africa

7 March 2022

Randjiespark in Johannesburg has the highest average mobile broadband speed, while Garsfontein in Pretoria has the highest average fixed broadband speed.

These findings were revealed in an analysis of 400,000 speed tests done during the first two months of 2022 using MyBroadband’s speed test app.

MyBroadband’s speed test servers are hosted in Teraco’s vendor-neutral data centres to ensure a neutral testing environment.

Through NAPAfrica, all network operators present at its peering points are provided with a free 10Gbps connection to MyBroadband’s speed test platform.

The speed test results revealed that Randjiespark, Bryanston and Kenilworth have the highest average mobile broadband speeds.

It further showed that Garsfontein, Faerie Glen and The Reeds had the highest average fixed broadband performance.

There were smaller neighbourhoods where network performance was even better, but these areas had too few results to calculate the average speed accurately.

For this article, MyBroadband only considered neighbourhoods where a significant number of unique users performed tests.

An interesting finding was that mobile broadband speeds are, on average, higher than fixed broadband speeds in South Africa.

It is partly because the speed of fixed broadband products is limited, while most mobile products give users the highest speed available.

The table below shows the South African neighbourhoods with the highest average mobile and fixed broadband speeds at the start of 2022.

Best Neighbourhoods for Mobile Broadband in 2022
Neighbourhood Average Download Speed (Mbps)
 Average Upload Speed (Mbps)
 Average Latency (ms) Minimum Download Speed (Mbps) Maximum Download Speed
Randjiespark
 104.27 26.69 26 2.33 428.53
Bryanston
 99.43 22.07 24 9.11 372.90
Kenilworth
 88.13 24.37 30 5.14 455.25
Montana Park
 84.89 19.77 32 1.03 317.53
Sunningdale
 81.43 17.17 28 1.81 273.89
Century City
 80.55 16.00 30 4.50 446.85
Garsfontein
 79.14 19.11 38 1.49 317.16
Lyttelton Manor
 77.72 16.51 28 6.20 190.88
Faerie Glen
 72.89 16.66 27 0.93 327.30
Best Neighbourhoods for Fixed Broadband in 2022
Neighbourhood Download Speed (Mbps) Upload Speed (Mbps) Latency (ms) Minimum Download Speed (Mbps) Maximum Download Speed
Garsfontein
 52.29 34.98 26 0.53 369.37
Faerie Glen
 49.45 38.43 23 0.83 342.12
The Reeds
 48.77 40.47 65 1.4 506.50
Pretoria Hoogte
 47.63 56.31 25 0.43 288.93
Bryanston
 46.88 42.36 28 0.26 199.11
Ferndale
 44.48 34.02 23 1.11 196.41
Die Hoewes
 43.62 37.04 21 4.43 193.68
Randpark Ridge
 42.39 33.36 17 4.21 414.82
Morningside
 41.40 39.63 40 0.12 392.62

Now read: Broadband speed comparison — MTN, Afrihost, and Cell C

Share your thoughts: Where to get the fastest broadband s…

Latest news

Partner Content

Show comments

Follow us

Recommended

Share this article
Where to get the fastest broadband speeds in South Africa