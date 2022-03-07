Where to get the fastest broadband speeds in South Africa

Randjiespark in Johannesburg has the highest average mobile broadband speed, while Garsfontein in Pretoria has the highest average fixed broadband speed.

These findings were revealed in an analysis of 400,000 speed tests done during the first two months of 2022 using MyBroadband’s speed test app.

MyBroadband’s speed test servers are hosted in Teraco’s vendor-neutral data centres to ensure a neutral testing environment.

Through NAPAfrica, all network operators present at its peering points are provided with a free 10Gbps connection to MyBroadband’s speed test platform.

The speed test results revealed that Randjiespark, Bryanston and Kenilworth have the highest average mobile broadband speeds.

It further showed that Garsfontein, Faerie Glen and The Reeds had the highest average fixed broadband performance.

There were smaller neighbourhoods where network performance was even better, but these areas had too few results to calculate the average speed accurately.

For this article, MyBroadband only considered neighbourhoods where a significant number of unique users performed tests.

An interesting finding was that mobile broadband speeds are, on average, higher than fixed broadband speeds in South Africa.

It is partly because the speed of fixed broadband products is limited, while most mobile products give users the highest speed available.

The table below shows the South African neighbourhoods with the highest average mobile and fixed broadband speeds at the start of 2022.