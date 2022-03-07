DStv’s plan to restrict streaming to one device may be investigated by courts — lawyer

The courts may investigate DStv’s plan to limit streaming to one device at a time as the terms and conditions at the time of sign-up, which allows multiple simultaneous streams, may be considered binding.

DStv announced that its subscribers would be limited to streaming DStv on one device at a time from 22 March 2022.

DStv said that cutting the number of concurrent live streams from four to one was necessary to counteract password sharing and piracy.

“As part of our efforts to counteract password sharing and piracy, while continuing to bring you the best viewing experience, we will be introducing measures to limit concurrent streaming,” it said.

This change did not go down well with DStv subscribers who questioned whether the unilateral rules of use policy change by MultiChoice was legal.

Chanique Rautenbach, a senior associate with Barnard Incorporated Attorneys, said the unilateral change in DStv contracts might not be permissible in normal circumstances.

However, DStv has a clause in its online terms and conditions stating that the client will be bound to amendments as they are implemented from time to time.

“Although such clauses are legal, their retrospective application to terms and conditions accepted by existing clients may be investigated by the courts in the future,” said Rautenbach.

“It could be debated that the online terms and conditions at the time of sign-up will be considered binding, and any changes brought to those will need to be consented to by existing clients.”

Besides the potential legal ramifications of limiting the number of concurrent DStv streams, MultiChoice is also facing significant harm to its brand.

Many DStv subscribers said they would cancel their subscribers if they could no longer stream to multiple devices at the same time.

A prominent theme of online discussions was that MultiChoice punishes the wrong people.

Legitimate DStv subscribers will now get a crippled streaming service because a few people abused the offering.

“I am paying for the Premium Streaming service, which means I have no decoder or dish. R829 per month, and I only have the ability to stream a single device at a time? Madness. I will be cancelling for sure,” one user said.

Another DStv user said MultiChoice reneged on the very thing they promoted — allowing multiple people in the same household to stream different content.

DStv’s streaming customers, who have multi-device family environments, will be the hardest hit.

Only one family member will now be able to stream content, which negates the service’s value proposition.

MultiChoice South Africa CEO Nyiko Shiburi said he understood that some customers might not be happy with this change.

He reiterated that they are trying to address password-sharing fraud and piracy.

His explanation – that they are looking after the company’s interest instead of their subscribers’ – is unlikely to win over many users.

