10GB free data for every South African household — this company has a better plan

Giving South Africans access to services that don’t consume their data using reverse-billing is easier and more sustainable than trying to deliver on the promise of providing every household 10GB free data per month.

This is the view of Datafree and Moya co-founder Gour Lentell, who believes a reverse-billing model — which he calls ‘datafree’ — is the answer to South Africa’s connectivity problems.

With reverse mobile data billing, consumers can access content and services for free, with the services, publishers, and content providers covering the costs of the data they use.

Government could then subsidise these data costs rather than administering a broadband grant system, or forcing mobile operators to zero-rate specific platforms and services.

“Mandating that mobile operators carry the costs of zero-rating services is ultimately not sustainable,” stated Lentell.

He said that South Africa is a free-market economy, and mobile operators have invested heavily in network infrastructure to grow profitable businesses.

“You don’t need to be giving people 10GB of free data a month to use on pointless content,” Lentell continued.

“What the government should be doing is developing a strategy to make a range of crucial services datafree — paying mobile network operators and giving a commercial incentive for networks to stand behind this.”

Lentell said government would change the game, and complaints about high data prices in South Africa would fall away.

“The affordability of mobile data is an issue all over the world — and not just in emerging markets,” said Lentell.

Lentell’s vested interest in South Africa adopting reverse-billing to achieve its broadband goals is clear, but he also has practical experience on the subject of making free data sustainable.

“We saw an opportunity when I first became aware of mobile network reverse billing launched in India in 2015,” he said.

“When we realised we could actually make digital access data free — it was a lightbulb moment. So, for Datafree, the past five years has been all about leveraging the opportunity.”

Datafree owns and operates Moya, an Android-based app that began as a WhatsApp-like messaging service. Its killer feature is that users aren’t billed for the data they use in the app.

Moya has expanded to more like WeChat, a so-called super-app that offers a host of functionality — over 300 content services, according to Lentell.

To illustrate the success of their “datafree” model, Lentell pointed to their work with Shoprite, which he said weren’t convinced about the Moya platform in the beginning.

“Initially, the datafree model didn’t make sense to Shoprite marketing, so we said we’d do a free proof-of-concept for one day,” he said.

“Since it takes only 15 minutes to put a site into the MoyaApp, we did so. Within hours, 62,500 people had come into their site.”

Lentell said that Shoprite is now earning more value by hosting its site on Moya than through digital marketing and advertising.

“The cost per engaged user when you are covering the cost of their data is far lower than the cost per engaged user through traditional digital marketing methods,” he stated.