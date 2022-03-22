SpaceX will launch Starlink rival’s satellites

UK-based communications company OneWeb has reached an agreement with SpaceX to launch its Internet-beaming satellites into orbit later this year.

OneWeb and SpaceX’s Starlink are competitors in the low-earth orbit (LEO) satellite Internet business.

The unusual development results from the Russian space agency’s ultimatum to OneWeb demanding that its satellites won’t be used for military purposes and would not be funded by the UK government.

That comes amid rising tensions between the West and Russia over its invasion of Ukraine.

As a result, OneWeb had to scrap its plan to launch the satellites on a Russian Soyuz rocket, as it had done with previous launches.

OneWeb CEO Neil Masterson thanked SpaceX for supporting its launch.

“With these launch plans in place, we’re on track to finish building out our full fleet of satellites and deliver robust, fast, secure connectivity around the globe.”

OneWeb’s first launch with SpaceX is planned for later this year.

It will add to OneWeb’s current total in-orbit constellation of 428 satellites, which make up 66% of the planned fleet.

Like Starlink, OneWeb is promising to deliver high-speed, low-latency global connectivity.

OneWeb’s satellites operate at around 1,200km above the Earth’s surface, while Starlink’s fleet orbit at about a 550km altitude.

These fleets are well below conventional Internet-beaming geostationary satellites, which generally provide comparatively slow speeds and high latency at high prices.

But questions remain over OneWeb’s value proposition, with the company previously bailed out with £400 million (R7.8 billion) from the UK government.

Starlink has a significant head-start in the industry, with 2,230 satellites already launched.

1,600 of these are currently in service, according to Starlink.sx and Satellitemap.space.

Its rapid rollout allowed it to launch a public beta programme in October 2020.

That came to a close around a year later, and the service is now officially available in parts of 29 countries.

Meanwhile, OneWeb is only aiming to be entirely online by 2027.

The UK company has claimed its offering will be different from Starlink, with its primary focus being on enterprise products.

However, although home users in remote areas are a big market for Starlink, it also targets the aviation and maritime industries, with faster and more reliable connectivity for planes and ships.

Starlink to the rescue

SpaceX came to the aid of Ukraine by launching Starlink in the country in response to requests from its government.

It has also sent customer terminals for connecting to the service.

That came after the Russian military seemingly targeted Ukrainian communications infrastructure in several attacks.

Starlink also came to the aid of Tonga earlier this, which had its only subsea fibre cable connecting it the global Internet damaged after the eruption of the Hunga Tonga underwater volcano.