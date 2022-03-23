Starlink hikes prices

Satellite Internet service Starlink is hiking the prices of its equipment and monthly subscription fee.

Starlink blamed excessive inflation for the price adjustments in an email sent to customers.

Effective immediately, the price of the Starlink kit, which consists of an antenna, router, cables, and mounting equipment, is jumping from $499 (R7,391) to $549 (R8,132), exclusive of sales taxes like VAT.

That will apply to those who had already paid their kit deposit in countries where the service has yet to launch.

New orders will pay $599 (R8,879).

In addition, Starlink will bump its monthly subscription fee from $99 (R1,467) to $110 (R1,630).

The effective date of that increase will vary from customer to customer, depending on when their monthly payment occurs.

The deposit amount of $99 in South Africa seems to be remaining the same.

But customers who have paid deposits will now be expected to pay $50 more for the kit once the service becomes available locally. Those who have not put down a deposit will pay $100 more for the equipment.

Starlink is available in 29 countries and is expected to arrive in South Africa in 2023.

Continued improvements

Starlink has further motivated the increases by elaborating on its continued investment in the service.

“Since launching our public beta service in October 2020, the Starlink team has tripled the number of satellites in orbit, quadrupled the number of ground stations and made continuous improvements to our network,” the company stated.

Starlink said users could expect it to maintain its cadence of continuous network improvements. It also promised to add new features to the service.

Customers unhappy with the price hikes can get a partial refund of $200 (R2,965) if they return their kit within the first year of service.

Those who received their equipment in the past 30 days can return it for a full refund.