Best ISP in South Africa — with a concerning trend in customer satisfaction

MyBroadband Insights’ Q1 2022 South African ISP report revealed that Cool Ideas, RSAWEB, and Afrihost are the top-rated service providers in South Africa.

The report has also uncovered a concerning trend, where the customer satisfaction of most service providers has shown a significant decline.

The report is based on data collected with the MyBroadband Speedtest App between 1 January 2022 and 31 March 2022.

Over this period, users performed more than 440,000 tests. After a user performs a speed test, they are asked to rate their ISP based on their satisfaction with the service.

These ratings are processed to produce a customer satisfaction percentage for each ISP, where a higher score indicates higher customer satisfaction.

Cool Ideas remains at the top of the rankings, followed by RSAWEB, Afrihost, Webafrica, and Axxess.

When comparing the latest rankings with those of Q4 2021, there is a downward trend in customer satisfaction.

While the rankings for Cool Ideas and Rain have remained the same, only Internet Solutions has gained in satisfaction score.

Cell C remains the worst-rated major ISP in South Africa, with many users complaining about poor speeds and support, which shows in the rankings.

The table below shows the rankings for South Africa’s large ISPs.

ISP Ratings – Q1 2022 ISP Rating Q4 2021 Rating Q1 2022 Difference

Cool Ideas 83% 83% 0% RSAWEB 82% 78% -4%

Afrihost 80% 74% -6%

Webafrica 76% 73% -3%

Axxess 77% 71% -6%

Supersonic 70% 69% -1%

Vox 70% 68% -2%

Internet Solutions 67% 68% +1%

MTN 68% 67% -1%

Herotel 69% 66% -3%

MWEB 68% 66% -2%

Vodacom 66% 65% -1%

Rain 63% 63% 0%

Telkom 73% 62% -11%

Cell C 62% 60% -2%



ISPs with the fastest speeds

MyBroadband Insights has also processed the Speedtest results for Q1 2022 and found that Cybersmart subscribers enjoyed the highest average speed in South Africa.

The results are based on speed test data collected between 1 January 2022 and 31 March 2022 on the MyBroadband Speedtest app and on the MyBroadband online Speedtest portals.

During the first quarter of 2022, over 2 million speed tests were performed by 317 118 unique users.

Cybersmart topped the list with an average download speed of 119Mbps, and an average upload speed of 114Mbps.

Cool Ideas was a distant second on 71 Mbps, followed by Webafrica on 68 Mbps, and Metrofibre Networx on 66 Mbps.

The table below provides an overview of the average speeds of prominent ISPs in South Africa.