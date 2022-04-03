Telkom LTE surprise — 2TB for R699

Telkom has launched a month-to-month LTE product that offers 2TB anytime data for R699 per month.

In September 2020, Telkom launched a SIM-only 1TB LTE deal for R999 with no fair use policy on a month-to-month contract.

At the time, Telkom said the Covid-19 pandemic had encouraged it to offer this “SIM-only Smart Broadband Wireless deal that will ensure that people don’t run out of data”.

The company has now doubled its Terabyte deal and cut the price of its original offer by R300.

“Double your chance of never running out of a smooth connection with no commitments and no speed cap,” Telkom said.

The new 2TB LTE wireless product is offered over Telkom’s 2,300MHz LTE/LTE-A network.

As such, subscription to the new 2TB data service is subject to the availability of Telkom’s LTE network coverage.

People looking for a router can subscribe to a 24-month contract, which includes an LTE router, for R749 per month.

For the SIM-only month-to-month product, there is a R99 once-off activation fee.

The image below provides an overview of Telkom’s new 2TB own-network LTE service.

