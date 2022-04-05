Surprise results in mobile operator customer satisfaction ratings

Analysis by MyBroadband Insights has revealed that South Africans are more satisfied with the performance of their mobile broadband services than with their fixed-wireless offerings.

For this analysis, MyBroadband Insights compared the average customer satisfaction for mobile and fixed wireless products for the country’s five mobile operators.

The customer satisfaction ratings were collected using the MyBroadband Speedtest platforms between 1 January 2022 and 31 March 2022.

The report is based on 323,160 tests over a mobile connection and 443,318 tests conducted over a Wi-Fi connection.

Mobile ratings are based on tests performed with mobile data from a SIM inside a smartphone.

Fixed-wireless broadband ratings are based on tests done over Wi-Fi from a fixed wireless connection, like LTE or 5G.

What immediately stood out was that the average customer satisfaction ratings for mobile products were significantly higher than their fixed-wireless broadband counterparts.

It may partly be due to people expecting higher speeds and consistency from a fixed-wireless broadband product than a mobile connection.

MTN had the most significant difference in user satisfaction. Their customer satisfaction score of 78.9% for mobile users dropped to 66.6% for fixed broadband users.

At 0.8%, Rain had the smallest difference between their mobile and fixed broadband ratings. It may result from their strong 5G performance — which is only available as a fixed-wireless service.

Cell C also had a minimal difference, but it may merely indicate low customer satisfaction across the board.

The table below provides an overview of the difference between mobile and fixed broadband customer satisfaction for South African mobile operators.