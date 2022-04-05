South Africa ranks 170 out of 220 countries analysed in Cable.co.uk’s global broadband pricing league table for 2022.

The study found that South Africa’s average broadband package price is R1,047, converted to $72.38 for ease of comparison with other nations.

Researchers analysed 41 broadband packages in South Africa and found that the cheapest was R529.00, while the most expensive was R1,921.75.

In 2020, South Africa ranked 101st out of 206 countries.

Compared to the rest of Sub-Saharan Africa, the country was average.

Cable.co.uk said it measured 44 countries in Sub-Saharan Africa, most of which sit in the bottom half of the league table.

The average cost per month in the region is $77.70.

Going against the trend somewhat were Sudan ($4.80, 2nd), the Democratic Republic of Congo ($17.50, 33rd), and Lesotho ($19.05, 40th).

At the other end of the table, the most expensive was Burundi ($429.95, 220th) — also the most expensive in the world — followed by Sierra Leone ($316.69, 219th) and Benin ($169.66, 215th).

Cable.co.uk global broadband pricing league table Rank Country Average price (local) Average price ($) Cheapest Most expensive 1 Syria £S 5,500 $2.15 $1.17 $11.70 2 Sudan £SD 2,148 $4.80 $3.67 $5.73 … 168 Iceland ISK 8,900 $69.65 $41.84 $99.15 169 Mauritania MRU 2,608 $71.66 $33.20 $137.59 170 South Africa R1,047 $72.38 $36.57 $132.85 171 Maldives MRf 1,121 $72.59 $17.16 $481.18 172 Montserrat EC$ 199 $73.63 $47.73 $88.81 … 219 Sierra Leone Le 3,757,500 $316.69 $71.22 $2,225.07 220 Burundi FBu 881,667 $429.95 $39.27 $1,751.48

While South Africa fares poorly in the average price comparison, the country does much better when considering cost per average speed — placing 125th out of 220.

Last year, Cable.co.uk analysed over 1.1 billion broadband speed tests to rank 224 countries by their average Internet speed. South Africa placed 90th out of 224.

“This year, we have noticed a greater weighting towards currency devaluation in the top half of the table,” said Cable.co.uk consumer telecoms analyst Dan Howdle.

“For example, first-place Syria, whose Syrian Pound has lost three-quarters of its value against the US dollar in the last 12 months.”

Howdle said island nations such as those in the Caribbean and Oceania continue to present problems when it comes to providing cheap, fast connectivity options.

“Those lucky enough to have an undersea cable running close by tend to be able to offer it, where others have to lean into pricier hybrid satellite, 4G and/or WiMAX solutions.”

He said that it is difficult to see how more affordable connectivity for the general population will be coming anytime soon to those countries at the bottom of the table.

These countries are plagued with geographical and geopolitical limitations along with a lack of desire in the marketplace for fixed-line broadband solutions, Howdle said.

