Supersonic launches first 5G and new fixed-LTE packages — uncapped from R499

MTN’s Internet service provider business Supersonic has launched its first 5G and new fixed-LTE packages, starting from R499 per month.

All of the products are available on a month-to-month basis and include a free-to-use router.

The fixed-LTE and 5G offers come with Lite and Premium options, boasting respective fair usage thresholds of 400GB and 1TB.

Once a customer reaches the threshold for their particular package, the speeds are throttled down to 2Mbps.

The table below shows the pricing and features of the Supersonic’s uncapped FLTE and 5G packages.

Supersonic Uncapped Fixed-LTE and 5G packages Plan Price Fair usage policy (FUP) Throttled speed after FUP Uncapped fixed-LTE Lite R499 400GB 2Mbps Uncapped fixed-LTE Premium R699 1TB 2Mbps Uncapped 5G Lite R699 400GB 2Mbps Uncapped 5G Premium R999 1TB 2Mbps

Supersonic managing director, Megan Nicholas, said the services would help MTN provide additional affordable options for more people to access high-quality broadband with low latency and stable download speeds.

Nicholas said the fixed-LTE service piggybacks on existing infrastructure and remains extremely popular as it provides connections to households that might previously not have benefitted from the connected world.

She added that Supersonic was excited to expand on fixed-LTE and its Airfibre products with 5G.

“5G technology greatly enhances the number of devices that can be connected to a network without losing quality,” Nicholas explained.

“It brings the cutting-edge benefits of greater speed and more stability, ensuring users access new opportunities, whether it’s working, learning, playing, or just staying in touch with family and friends.”

