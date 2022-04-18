Major shift in South Africa’s neighbourhoods with the fastest broadband speeds

MyBroadband Insights’ Q1 2022 test results showed that many more neighbourhoods in the Durban area featured in the top 10 best mobile and fixed broadband neighbourhoods of South Africa.

Musgrave, Durban North, Bulwer, and La Lucia joined Umhlanga Ridge on the list of South Africa’s neighbourhoods with the fastest broadband speeds.

These results are based on 323,160 mobile speed tests and 443,318 speed tests done on fixed broadband connections over the first quarter of 2022.

It should be noted that the tests were conducted before the recent flooding in KwaZulu-Natal, which severely damaged mobile and fixed broadband infrastructure in Durban.

Last week, MTN reported that the flooding caused 500 sites to go offline due to widespread infrastructure damage and power outages.

Similarly, Vodacom announced that 400 of its sites were down due to the floods.

Another interesting trend is that the average download speeds among the top ten neighbourhoods increased.

At the end of December, the lowest average mobile broadband download speed in the top ten belonged to Table View in Cape Town — 48.37 Mbps.

La Lucia was ranked tenth by end-March, with an average mobile download speed of 78.15 Mbps.

Average downloads for the tenth-place fixed broadband contender also increased, albeit only from 47.82 Mbps to 49.30 Mbps.

MyBroadband’s test results showed that for Q1 2022, Sandown in Johannesburg was the neighbourhood with the fastest average mobile data speed.

Brackenhurst in Alberton had the fastest average fixed broadband speed.

These two neighbourhoods ousted Bryanston as the top neighbourhood for fixed and mobile broadband speeds in Q4 2021.

Sandton is one of the main business and financial districts in South Africa and is also known as “Africa’s Richest Square Mile”, so it makes sense that it would be a leading area in terms of mobile connectivity.

Cape Town lost all but one of its representatives in both top ten lists, while Durban gained four. The other loser was Pretoria, which lost two representatives across both lists.

MyBroadband’s speed test servers are hosted in Teraco’s vendor-neutral data centres, ensuring a neutral testing environment for consumers to test their connections.

When compiling and processing this data, areas where too few individual users have done tests are excluded to ensure it is comparable for different neighbourhoods.

The table below shows the South African neighbourhoods with the highest average mobile and fixed broadband speeds during the first quarter of 2022.