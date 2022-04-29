Western Cape R20 million free public Wi-Fi study

The Western Cape Premier, US Consul General, and US Trade and Development Agency’s regional director for sub-Saharan Africa will sign a R20 million broadband feasibility study agreement on Tuesday, 3 May 2022.

According to the Western Cape government, the feasibility study is currently underway to determine how best to provide Internet access to its residents.

“The feasibility study will be funded by the United States Trade and Development Agency,” Western Cape premier Alan Winde explained during his budget vote speech last month.

“It will further bolster the Western Cape Government’s broadband infrastructure project by assessing the economic and technical viability of deploying new broadband infrastructure across the province.”

“It will also assess potential ownership and operation models for future broadband deployments,” Winde added.

He said that the project would empower residents of areas with limited access to the internet by enabling them to apply for work opportunities, study, research and improve their overall career prospects.

“I look forward to launching this innovative project this coming May through a grant signing ceremony,” he added.

This is not the Western Cape’s first project to improve Internet connectivity in the region.

In November 2018, it announced that it had partnered with Liquid Telecom to increase the number of free public Wi-Fi hotspots in the province from 178 to 1,600.

Liquid Intelligent Technologies (then Liquid Telecom) said the announcement aligned with its vision to “Build Africa’s Digital Future” — aiming to provide individuals and communities with high-speed Internet access across cities, towns, and villages.

Before the agreement to expand the number of public Wi-Fi hotspots in the Western Cape, Liquid Telecom (formerly Neotel) had helped the province connect 1,875 government sites to a fibre network and deploy the initial 178 free public Wi-Fi hotspots.

The original plan was to connect around 2,000 government sites.

“The original number of government sites to be connected, which was close to 2,000, was revised down, due to some sites being closed, moved, or renovated,” the Western Cape government stated.

“The final number of sites connected is 1,875, and this target was achieved in November 2017. This includes schools, hospitals, clinics, libraries, and government offices.”

