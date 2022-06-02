South Africa’s top ISPs ranked

Cool Ideas continued its run as South Africa’s top-rated Internet service provider (ISP), followed by Home Connect, Supersonic, Afrihost, and Axxess.

The report is based on 246,185 speed tests and customer satisfaction ratings collected through the MyBroadband Speedtest app between 1 April 2022 and 31 May 2022.

When users have finished performing a speed test, they can rate their satisfaction with their respective ISP.

These ratings are collected and processed into a customer satisfaction rating, where a high percentage indicates a good customer experience.

This methodology ensures that the ISP ratings are impartially generated directly from consumer votes.

Cool Ideas topped the list of large ISPs with an average customer satisfaction rating of 86%.

Cool Ideas has been dominating the ISP rankings and has won the coveted ISP of the Year award for the last two years.

Home Connect finished second with an average customer satisfaction rating of 78%.

Supersonic shot up the rankings and finished third with an average rating of 75%, followed by Afrihost and Axxess in fourth and fifth place.

A few prominent ISPs recorded too few votes to be included in the main rankings and are shown in the second table.

It should be noted that, because of the low number of votes, the average rating of ISPs in the second table is not necessarily an accurate reflection of their performance.

A few large ISPs preferred not to provide the needed data to be included in the report. Therefore, they could not be listed in this comparison.

Top ISPs in South Africa

The table below provides an overview of the average customer satisfaction ratings of prominent ISPs.

The average speed per ISP is also listed. This information is not used in the ranking and is only provided for the sake of interest.