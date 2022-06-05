South African fibre price war — MetroFibre pulls out the big guns

5 June 2022

MetroFibre offers the cheapest fibre-to-the-home packages among South Africa’s major open-access fibre network operators, a MyBroadband comparison shows.

In May 2022, MetroFibre shook up its fibre package structure — the operator doubled all its packages’ speeds without raising prices and introduced 500 Mbps and 1 Gbps products.

This comparison confirms MetroFibre’s claims that these changes would make it one of the most competitive fibre operators in the market.

We compared prices on five of South Africa’s prominent fibre network operators (FNOs) — Frogfoot, MetroFibre, Octotel, Openserve, and Vumatel.

The Internet service providers (ISPs) we used for pricing were Afrihost, Cool Ideas, and RSAWeb.

ISPs generally offered the cheapest pricing on MetroFibre, with some exceptions.

For example, Afrihost’s 200 Mbps Frogfoot package was R1,047 per month compared to MetroFibre’s R1,097 offer.

However, Metrofibre’s new 500 Mbps service from Afrihost and Cool Ideas is cheaper than Frogfoot and Openserve’s equivalent packages.

In addition, Openserve’s upload speed on its 500 Mbps service is lower than Metrofibre’s and Frogfoot’s.

When it comes to the 1 Gbps product category, MetroFibre does not fare as well against its competitors.

Although Metrofibre offered faster upload speeds on its 1 Gbps product, its prices were also substantially higher than the other players — including Frogfoot, which offers symmetrical upload speeds.

The table below summarises the prices Afrihost, Cool Ideas, and RSAWeb offer on five different major fibre network operators.

Afrihost FTTH prices
FNO Entry-level 50Mbps 100 Mbps 200 Mbps 500 Mbps 1 Gbps
Frogfoot (30/30) R627 R827 R927 R1,047 R1,347 R1,547 (1000/1000)
MetroFibre (20/20) R497 R697 R897 R1,097 R1,297 R1,797 (1000/250)
Octotel (35/25) R727 R827 R997 R1,197 R1,447 (1000/100)
Openserve (25/25) R597 R827 R947 (100/50) R1,167 (200/100) R1,347 (500/250)
Vumatel (20/10) R727 R927 R1,047 R1,197 R1,497 (1000/200)
Cool Ideas FTTH prices
FNO Entry-level 50 Mbps 100 Mbps 200 Mbps 500 Mbps 1 Gbps
Frogfoot (30/30) R749 R849 R949 R1,199 R1,499 R1,699 (1000/1000)
MetroFibre (20/20) R489 R699 R899 R1,099 R1,299 R1,799 (1000/250)
Octotel (35/25) R699 R799 R999 R1,399 R1,699 (1000/200)
Openserve (25/25) R599 R819 R999 (100/50) R1,199 (200/100) R1,399 (500/250)
Vumatel (20/10) R749 R929 R1,099 R1,349 R1,499 (1000/200)
RSAWeb FTTH prices
FNO Entry-level 50 Mbps 100 Mbps 200 Mbps 500 Mbps 1 Gbps
Frogfoot (30/30) R669 R869 R969 R1,095 R1,495 R1,649 (1000/1000)
MetroFibre (20/20) R485 R685 R845 R995 R1,695 (1000/250)
Octotel (35/25) R645 R755 R955 R1,125 R1,375 (1000/200)
Openserve (25/25) R595 R775 R915 (100/50) R1,095 (200/100) R1,235 (500/250)
Vumatel (20/10) R695 R895 R995 R1,145 R1,495  (1000/200)
This comparison does not include promotional offers.

