MTN beats Vodacom and Telkom as preferred LTE and 5G provider

Analytico’s 2022 South African Broadband and ISP Brand Report revealed that MTN is the preferred 5G and LTE provider, followed closely by Vodacom and Telkom.

The report is based on survey responses from 5,973 South African broadband subscribers collected in May 2022.

The research shows that MTN’s superior network quality translated into the operator topping the preferred LTE and 5G providers list.

Vodacom was a close second, followed by Telkom, Rain, and Cell C.

Only 3% of people said they would pick Cell C for a new fixed LTE or 5G service, which shows that the company’s financial and operational challenges have filtered down to consumers.

Delving a little deeper into the data revealed that MTN is the preferred LTE and 5G network operator among tech-savvy consumers and people with basic technical knowledge.

However, MTN dropped to third place among people who know little about technology.

The main reason for MTN’s good showing among knowledgeable consumers is regular network reports which show its superior performance.

These reports seldom reach non-technical people, and they rely on brand awareness where Vodacom and Telkom are outperforming MTN.

MTN was the preferred LTE and 5G provider in Gauteng, Durban, and Port Elizabeth. However, in Cape Town, Vodacom topped the list.

Telkom achieved the best performance in smaller cities like Durban and Port Elizabeth but struggled to achieve the same levels in Gauteng and Cape Town.

The full 2022 South African Broadband and ISP Brand Report is available from Analytico.