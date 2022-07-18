South Africa’s largest ISPs revealed

Telkom Internet remains South Africa’s largest fixed broadband Internet service provider (ISP), but it faces stiff competition from Afrihost, Mweb, and Webafrica.

This is one of the findings of Analytico’s 2022 South African ISP Report, which was recently released.

The report shows that mobile network operators are the biggest Internet service providers in the country, with over 50 million mobile data subscribers.

Vodacom reigns supreme with 21.7 million mobile data users, followed by MTN with 17.7 million, Telkom with 10.3 million, and Cell C with 5.7 million.

Mobile operators are fighting for a slice of South Africa’s mobile data services revenue, which exceeds R53 billion.

Fixed Internet and data revenue are lower at R23 billion, but it is still large enough for many companies to compete for a share of the pot.

South Africa’s ISP market is highly competitive, with over 200 South African Internet Service Provider’s Association (ISPA) members.

However, like in most markets, a few players dominate. In this case, it is Telkom Internet, Afrihost, Mweb, and Webafrica.

All the large ISPs have reported revenues exceeding R1 billion. These include Telkom Internet, Afrihost, Mweb, and Webafrica.

Axxess and Supersonic are challenging to become part of this club with strong growth over the last two years.

Market share in different regions

Analytico’s research revealed a significant difference in the market share of ISPs in different regions.

Market share is linked to how much marketing an ISP does in an area and how many subscribers it has in a region to grow via word-of-mouth.

Early mover advantage, especially in smaller towns, can also help ISPs gain significant market share.

ISP market share in Port Elizabeth illustrates these factors.

Axxess, which is based in Port Elizabeth, outperforms much larger Internet service providers in the area.

Its first-mover advantage, strong presence, and extensive marketing in Port Elizabeth make it difficult for other ISPs to compete.

The full 2022 South African ISP Report with a comprehensive list of ISPs is available from Analytico.

