South Africa’s fixed-broadband ISPs with highest NPS revealed

Analytico’s 2022 South African ISP Report revealed that Cool Ideas, RSAWeb, and Afrihost topped the net promoter score and customer satisfaction rankings.

Net Promoter Score (NPS) is a good measure of customer loyalty and predicts customer experience and potential business growth.

An ISP’s Net Promoter Score is calculated by subtracting the percentage of detractors from the percentage of promoters.

For this research, Analytico surveyed 5,973 broadband subscribers across South Africa.

Cool Ideas had the highest NPS among prominent ISPs, followed by Afrihost, Herotel, and Home Connect.

On the other end of the scale, Cell C and Rain had negative net promotor scores that should raise concerns about customer loyalty.

Anaytico also reported customer satisfaction ratings — another good measure to see how happy customers are with the service they receive from their ISP.

For this analysis, Analytico used MyBroadband’s speed test app data where over 100,000 subscribers rated their ISP.

Cool Ideas, RSAWeb, and Afrihost achieved the highest ratings, while Cell C and Rain had the worst ratings. These ratings are in line with the NPS results.

The research further revealed that consumers are acutely aware of how their ISP performs in three key areas — price (value for money), network quality, and support & billing.

A combination of these three factors determines a subscriber’s loyalty toward their ISP.

Herotel topped the rankings for value-for-money, Cool Ideas had the best network quality, and Afrihost had the best support and billing.

The full 2022 South African ISP Report with a comprehensive list of ISPs is available from Analytico.