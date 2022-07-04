South Africa’s top ISP revealed

New research by Analytico revealed the top-rated Internet service provider (ISPs) in South Africa is Cool Ideas, followed by Home Connect and Webafrica.

Analytico is a research company that provides research reports, network intelligence, and marketing insights to South African ICT companies.

The ISP rankings in this article are based on Analytico’s speed tests and customer satisfaction ratings collected through the MyBroadband Speedtest app between 1 April 2022 and 30 June 2022.

Cool Ideas topped the list of large ISPs with an average customer satisfaction rating of 86%. It is the only ISP with an average rating exceeding 80%.

Home Connect ranked second with 78%, followed by Webafrica with 74% and Afrihost with 73%.

On the other end of the scale, Cell C recorded the worst customer satisfaction rating at 57%.

A few prominent ISPs recorded too few votes to be included in the main rankings and are shown in the second table.

It should be noted that, because of the low number of votes, the average rating of ISPs in the second table is not necessarily an accurate reflection of their performance.

A few large ISPs preferred not to provide the needed data to be included in the report. Therefore, they could not be listed in this comparison.

The full rankings and other information are available from Analytico.

Top ISPs in South Africa

The table below provides an overview of the average customer satisfaction ratings of prominent ISPs.

Large ISPs ISP Customer Satisfaction Rating Cool Ideas 86% Home Connect 78% Webafrica 74% Afrihost 73% Axxess 71% Mweb 69% Internet Solutions 69% Vodacom 68% Herotel 65% Rain 65% MTN 64% Telkom 62% Supersonic 61% Cell C 57%