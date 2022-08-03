South Africa’s biggest ISPs in Gauteng, Cape Town, and Durban

A new report by Analytico revealed that Rain is the largest fixed-broadband Internet service provider (ISP) in Gauteng, while Telkom reigns supreme in Durban and Cape Town.

Analytico is a research company that provides research reports, network intelligence, and marketing insights to South African ICT companies.

Analytico’s 2022 South African ISP Report gives an overview of the local ISP market and compares service providers on a variety of metrics.

It also sheds light on which ISPs are best positioned for growth and dominates market share in prominent areas like Gauteng, Cape Town, Durban, and Port Elizabeth.

The market share calculation is based on the number of unique speed test users in an area. It is, therefore, an estimate and not based on official subscriber numbers from ISPs.

The report shows that Rain, Telkom, and Vodacom are Gauteng’s largest fixed-broadband Internet service providers.

In Cape Town, Telkom, Vox, and Webafrica reign supreme, while Telkom, Vodacom, and Rain are the largest in Durban.

The research showed that market share is closely linked to how much marketing an ISP does in an area and how many subscribers it has in a region to grow via word-of-mouth.

Early mover advantage, especially in smaller towns, can also help ISPs gain market share.

ISP market share in Port Elizabeth and Potchefstroom illustrate these factors.

Axxess, based in Port Elizabeth, outperforms much larger Internet service providers in the area.

Its first-mover advantage, strong presence, and extensive marketing in Port Elizabeth make it difficult for other ISPs to compete.

In Potchefstroom, Herotel is the dominant service provider. It is because Safricom, which Herotel acquired, started connecting households and businesses in Potchefstroom over a decade ago.

It has built a strong brand in the region, and its fibre network was the only game in town for years. It is now entrenched in Potchefstroom and is challenging for other ISPs to gain market share in the region.

The full 2022 South African ISP Report is available from Analytico.