10GB free data for every household — South Africa working on a plan

South Africa’s communications and digital technology department will table a plan to provide households with free basic data by the end-July for public comment.

Communications minister Khumbudzo Ntshavheni revealed that the proposal is in the works during a media briefing on Friday, 24 June 2022.

She said the proposal forms part of the government’s commitment to provide all South Africans with Internet access by 2024.

The proposal’s deadline coincides with the ANC policy conference that is also scheduled to take place by the end of July.

Among the topics in the ruling party’s policy discussion documents, which were released ahead of the conference, is universal broadband service and access.

Ntshavheni said in response to parliamentary questions earlier this year that South Africa would provide 10GB of free data to every household within the next three years.

“The proposed timeline is in parallel to the roll-out of the SA Connect Revised Model, which is planned to be completed within the next three years starting from 1 April 2022,” the minister stated.

Ntshavheni’s timeline aligns with the deadlines revealed in the National Infrastructure Plan 2050 released by public works minister Patricia de Lille.

The plan is for all households to have 50GB each month by the 2025/6 financial year. Its short-term goal is 10GB by 2023/24.

However, the National Infrastructure Plan differs from Ntshavheni’s in one crucial aspect — it only suggests free basic data for low-income users.

Ntshavheni promised that government would provide 10GB of free data to every household in South Africa regardless of income level.

One possible way government could implement its plan to provide free basic data to South African households is through the broadband fund.

The communications department said earlier this year that it had requested funding from National Treasury to establish the Broadband Fund.

Its objective is to subsidise household connectivity and public Wi-Fi hotspots in low-income and rural communities nationwide through partnerships with private companies.

Ntshavheni said the proposal due at the end of July would outline the government’s plan for offering free basic data.

“Data has become the economic driver,” she said.