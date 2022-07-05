South African neighbourhoods with the fastest broadband speeds

New research by Analytico reveals that Fairland in Randburg has the highest average mobile broadband speed while Wilro Park in Roodepoort has the highest fixed broadband speed.

The research used speed test results collected through MyBroadband’s speed test app between 1 April 2022 and 30 June 2022.

MyBroadband’s speed test servers are hosted in Teraco’s vendor-neutral data centres, ensuring a neutral testing environment for consumers to test their connections.

When compiling and processing this data, we excluded areas where too few individual users conducted tests to ensure accurate results.

Fairland in Randburg recorded an average mobile broadband speed of 164Mbps, relegating last quarter’s winner, Sandown, to second place. Noordwyk in Midrand finished third.

It is noteworthy that MTN’s head office is in Fairland, Randburg, and Vodacom’s head office is in Noordwyk, Midrand.

Interestingly, all 10 top mobile broadband neighbourhoods had average download speeds above 100 Mbps. Only one area achieved this accolade three months earlier.

The average upload speeds have also seen a significant increase. All areas in the top 10 had an average upload speed above 20Mbps – significantly higher than Q1 2022.

Fixed broadband speeds, in comparison, did not see the same performance increase as their mobile counterparts.

There was a drop in the average download speed over the last three months, with no neighbourhood averaging over 50Mbps.

Last quarter, seven neighbourhoods achieved an average download speed above 50Mbps.

Wilro Park, Garsfontein, and Bryanston achieved the highest average download speeds at 49.21Mbps, 48.54Mbps, and 46.70Mbps, respectively.

The table below shows the South African neighbourhoods with the highest average mobile and fixed broadband speeds during the second quarter of 2022.