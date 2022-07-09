Everyone in South Africa can have cheap and fast broadband — with some forward-thinking

5G is the most cost-effective way to bring broadband access to South African homes outside the reach of fibre networks, according to Wits digital business chair professor Brian Armstrong.

During an NEC XON 5G OpenRAN event this week, Armstrong explained that it typically takes five years after a new network standard has been deployed before its benefits begin being realised.

“When 3G networks were commercially launched between 2003 to 2005, there was initially no data usage,” Armstrong said.

“It was only after approximately five years that we found a use-case for 3G technology.”

Armstrong said it was only after Apple introduced the iPhone in 2007, presenting a use-case, that global mobile traffic started to increase exponentially.

He also demonstrated how analyst forecasts underestimate demand for a new technology.

Once uptake is in full swing, the forecasts become accurate. However, before that, they tend to wildly underrate the impact of an emerging technology.

Before widespread 3G network deployments, the International Telecommunication Union’s forecasts completely underestimated the demand for mobile data by a factor of 10 to 100 times.

Similar to 3G data consumption forecasts, Armstrong believes we are likely underestimating the impact that 5G will have on data consumption.

Regarding 5G’s role in South Africa, Armstrong explained that fibre network operators prioritise certain areas and income groups.

For example, although Vumatel has announced a product for less affluent households called Vuma Key, this will initially target densely populated urban townships.

Armstrong said forecasts indicate that only about half of the lowest priority areas, including small rural municipalities, will have access to fibre by 2028.

“Even with the most optimistic assumptions, 6.1 million homes will remain without fibre,” he said.

Armstrong explained that although options like wireless last-quarter-mile services can extend fibre coverage, 5G will be crucial to providing a fibre-like experience to households without fixed-line services.

He said an open radio access network (RAN) 5G model is one of the most viable ways to bridge South Africa’s broadband access divide.

NEC XON general manager of networks Anthony Laing said that an open RAN model is ideal for deploying mobile Internet in Africa because of its flexibility and cost-effectiveness.

“Typically, mobile network operators would only have a few vendors to choose from when deploying new networks,” he said.

“Open RAN allows telecommunications providers to build networks with similar functionality but allows the use of components from multiple vendors,” said Laing.

Laing said NEC XON managed to build a functional end-to-end Open RAN lab and launched it last week at the company’s head office in Midrand.

NEC XON’s multi-vendor 5G Open RAN network consists of Red Hat, Dell, Druid, Rakuten, ADVA and Juniper Networks.