Rain unthreatened by Vumatel’s plan to launch R100 uncapped fibre

Rain isn’t concerned that its customers could drop 5G connectivity for fibre after Vumatel revealed its intentions to provide low-cost uncapped fibre to every household in South Africa.

In fact, Rain said it recognises the importance of making high-speed broadband accessible to more South Africans.

“The more internet providers who roll up their sleeves and contribute to this endeavour the better,” a Rain spokesperson told MyBroadband.

However, the wireless network provider’s spokesperson explained that it believes there are significant benefits to using 5G over fibre connectivity.

“We believe that 5G is the future. It allows us to roll out fast, affordable home broadband in less time than ever before, without the need to dig up roads or lay kilometres of cable,” they said.

The spokesperson said Rain’s customers are well-positioned to benefit from the evolution of technology, with 5G being the driver behind the fourth industrial revolution.

“As 5G is the driver behind the fourth industrial revolution, South Africans will be well positioned to not only benefit from this technology evolution but, with early access to 5G, we believe that South Africans can lead the way in building 4IR applications.”

Rain was the first provider to launch a 5G network in Africa in 2019, beginning in Gauteng.

“Since then, our network has grown to provide coverage to millions of homes in cities and towns across South Africa,” the spokesperson added.

Rain offers unlimited 5G packages from R499 per month and, depending on the product selected, provides speeds ranging from 25Mbps to unlimited “best effort” 5G speeds.

On cheaper packages, Rain also limits video streaming resolutions and virtual private network speeds on its network.

Vumatel “democratising” fibre

Fibre network operator Vumatel determined that there is an opportunity to expand uncapped fibre connectivity to households earning between R5,000 and R30,000 a month and those earning less than R5,000 a month through its Vuma Reach and Key initiatives.

Pieter Uys, the head of strategic investments at Vumatel’s parent company Remgro, said the launch of Vuma Reach and Vuma Key democratises broadband in South Africa.

Vuma Reach is a prepaid fibre product offering speeds of up to 100Mbps, and it is aimed at the somewhat 4.8 million South African households earning between R5,000 and R30,000 a month.

The cheapest package on the Vuma Reach network is its 20Mbps download and 10Mbps upload package. ISPs charge between R375 and R400 for 28 days of access.

However, Vumatel also identified another potential market for which it is trialling a product — Vuma Key— that will provide uncapped fibre for less than R100 per month.

Vuma Key will be aimed at households earning less than R5,000 a month.

According to Remgro’s most recent investor presentation, this is the biggest income bracket in South Africa, comprising around 9.7 million homes.

Uys explained that Vumatel could sell products designed for different income brackets due to differences in how it rolls out infrastructure.

For example, Vumatel’s Core network is designed for households earning R30,000 or more monthly.

Using Sandton as an example, Uys explained that residents don’t want to see the fibre infrastructure, meaning rollouts have to include trenching.

“In a place like Khayelitsha, people are used to poles, and it’s not such a big problem, so we can roll out cheaper aerial fibre instead of trenching, which is much more expensive,” he said.

“That’s how we can — depending on the circumstances and suburb — offer a better tariff.”