Fibre price war — Openserve 100Mbps lags despite shaking things up

Openserve introduced a 100/100Mbps symmetric fibre package this week and upgraded the speeds of its 200/100Mbps line, but it remains more expensive than other fibre network providers.

Before this week’s launch, Telkom’s wholesale and networks division only offered a 100Mbps service with 50Mbps upload speeds.

Alongside the new symmetric product, Openserve also upgraded the download and upload speeds of its 200/100Mbps package to 250/125Mbps.

We compared Openserve’s new 100/100Mbps fibre price to similar services from Vumatel, Octotel, Frogfoot, and Metrofibre.

Comparing prices from Afrihost and Cool Ideas, customers will get the cheapest symmetric 100Mbps fibre on Metrofibre’s network, followed by Frogfoot.

Afrihost’s 100Mbps offering on Metrofibre’s network costs R897 per month, with Frogfoot in second place at R927.

Cool ideas customers pay slightly more for a 100Mbps line — R899 on Metrofibre and R949 on Frogfoot.

The table below compares the symmetric 100Mbps fibre packages from Openserve, Vumatel, Octotel, Frogfoot, and Metrofibre for Afrihost and Cool Ideas.

100/100Mbps fibre package comparison Fibre network Afrihost Cool Ideas Openserve R997 R1,029 Vumatel R929 R1,099 Octotel R997 R999 Frogfoot R927 R949 Metrofibre R897 R899

To compare Openserve’s 250/125Mbps service to other fibre network operators’ 200/200 products, we calculated a price per Mbps.

While Openserve’s 250/125Mbps package is the second most expensive package compared to other network operators’ 200/200Mbps packages, it does offer the lowest price per download Mbps.

Afrihost customers with a 250Mbps Openserve line pay roughly R4.67 per Mbps compared to between R5.24 and R5.99 on other networks.

Cool Ideas customers pay R4.80 per Mbps for Openserve’s package and R5.50 to R7 per megabit on other networks’ offers.

It should be noted that this calculation only considered download speeds.

If you add the upload bandwidth, the picture changes substantially, with Openserve becoming the lowest-value option.

However, for many home users, 125Mbps uploads will be more than enough, making a download speed value comparison more relevant.

The table below compares Openserve’s 250/125Mbps offerings to the 200/200Mbps packages from Vumatel, Octotel, Frogfoot, and Metrofibre, with Afrihost and Cool Ideas as the ISPs.