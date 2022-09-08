Big questions about 10GB free data for every household in South Africa

The South African government has plans to provide households with a free basic data allocation. MTN says it is ready to lend a hand, while Cell C is concerned over the enormous costs that could be involved.

MTN South Africa told MyBroadband that it is willing to work with communications minister Khumbudzo Ntshavheni and other stakeholders to reduce the digital divide and build the digital economy.

“MTN has noted the proposal by the Minister of Communications and Digital Technologies to offer free basic data of 10GB per household,” it said.

“At this stage, it is not clear how the process will work and who will fund the 10GB monthly, however, MTN is willing to work with the Minister and various stakeholders to advance South Africa’s efforts towards building the digital economy and reducing [the] digital divide.”

Cell C’s chief legal officer Zahir Williams explained that the network operator is awaiting stakeholder consultations and processes through which it can raise its concerns.

“Cell C notes that to date no formal policy, legislative or regulatory processes, have commenced in relation to a proposal which has massive cost implications for all Mobile Network Operators,” he said.

“Cell C awaits the commencement of these processes, which normally include stakeholder consultations and processes that allow for affected parties to highlight relevant concerns.”

“For a smaller operator like Cell C, the main concern is the financial impact of providing free data and the serious risk that the huge costs involved, will not be sustainable,” Williams added.

MyBroadband also asked Vodacom, Telkom, Frogfoot, and Vumatel for comment, but they did not answer our questions.

Ntshavheni revealed that her department had a proposal to provide households with free basic data during a media briefing on 24 June 2022, saying it would be tabled for public comment by end-July.

MyBroadband asked the Department of Communications and Digital Technologies for an update, but it had not responded by the time of publication.

At the time, Ntshavheni said the proposal was part of the government’s commitment to providing all South Africans with Internet access by 2024.

In a written response to parliamentary questions from February 2022, the minister said the government would realise its plans to provide South African households with 10GB of free data within the next three years.

“A specific feasibility study relating to the 10GB data has not been undertaken, however, the SA Connect Phase 2 proposal borrows on the tenets of universal access to basic and essential services (e.g. water, electricity and data being the next step),” Ntshavheni wrote.

The project will be rolled out in parallel with the SA Connect Revised Model following the completion of the study.

The minister first promised to provide households with 10GB of free data during a joint State of the Nation debate on 15 February 2022.

She said that the data allocation would be provided regardless of income, unlike the allocation of basic municipal water and electricity services for indigent households.

“Data has become a new utility like water and electricity that our home needs,” Nthsavheni said.

“At some point, South Africa will say… despite whether you are rich or poor, whether you are employed or unemployed, [every household] have access to 10GB per month without failure because that’s what this government will deliver.”

