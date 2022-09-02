Neighbourhoods with the fastest broadband speeds in South Africa

MyBroadband research shows that Fairland in Randburg has the fastest average mobile broadband speeds, and Garsfontein in Tshwane has the highest average fixed broadband speeds.

The findings are based on millions of speed tests conducted using MyBroadband’s speed test app between 1 January and 31 August 2022.

These data include tests by members of the public and controlled quarterly drive tests conducted by MyBroadband.

MyBroadband’s speed test servers are hosted in Teraco’s vendor-neutral data centres to ensure a neutral testing environment.

Through NAPAfrica, network operators have a free 10Gbps connection to MyBroadband’s speed test platform at its peering points.

Year-to-date, Fairland in Randburg, Sandown in Sandton, and Noordwyk in Midrand enjoy the fastest mobile data speeds in South Africa on average.

Bryanston in Sandton and Century City in Cape Town are a close fourth and fifth.

For fixed broadband connections, Garsfontein in Pretoria East, Bryanston, and The Reeds in Centurion lead the pack.

Although some smaller neighbourhoods recorded even better network performance, these areas had too few results to calculate an accurate average.

MyBroadband only considered neighbourhoods where a significant number of unique users performed tests for this report.

Mobile broadband speeds remain higher on average than fixed broadband in South Africa.

This is because fixed broadband products are usually uncapped with fixed maximum speeds, whereas mobile services are generally capped with unrestricted speeds.

Interestingly, the top ten fixed broadband neighbourhoods all had average download speeds between 40 Mbps and 50 Mbps.

This suggests that most fibre subscribers in those areas likely have 50Mbps uncapped packages.

The table below summarises the top ten South African neighbourhoods with the highest average mobile and fixed broadband speeds for the year-to-date.

Fastest Mobile Broadband Neighbourhoods Neighbourhood Locality Municipality Download Upload Latency Fairland Randburg Johannesburg 147.24 30.41 26.92 Sandown Sandton Johannesburg 118.70 25.76 29.63 Noordwyk Midrand Johannesburg 109.32 21.14 31.43 Bryanston Sandton Johannesburg 107.07 23.27 31.98 Century City Cape Town Cape Town 105.93 21.22 34.55 Ferndale Randburg Johannesburg 94.47 24.91 30.03 Umhlanga Ridge Umhlanga eThekwini (Durban Metro) 93.83 24.27 38.20 Westdene Bloemfontein Mangaung 92.09 25.70 35.37 Faerie Glen Pretoria Tshwane 89.10 20.60 30.39 Rosebank Cape Town Cape Town 87.22 22.06 33.18