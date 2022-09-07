Speed breakdown — ISPs with the highest ratio of tests over 100Mbps revealed

New research by Analytico revealed that Cybersmart, Metrofibre, and Rain have the highest ratio of speed tests above 100Mbps.
Analytico is a research company that provides reports, network intelligence, and marketing insights to South Africa’s ICT industry.
The company analysed speed test data of over a million tests performed on MyBroadband’s mobile apps and web platforms between 1 January 2022 and 31 August 2022.
The research revealed that 53% of South African users have real-world speeds of under 20Mbps. 43% have speeds of between 20Mbps and 100Mbps, and 4% enjoy speeds of over 100Mbps.
Cybersmart had the highest ratio (17%) of subscribers with speeds of over 100Mbps.
This is expected as Cybersmart’s Lightspeed service only offers one speed — 500Mbps. Therefore, all subscribers using this product will fall into the top category.
Metrofibre ranked second with 13% of subscribers who enjoy speeds of over 100Mbps, followed by Rain with 11%.
Rain is the top-ranked wireless provider thanks to its extensive 5G network, which offers peak speeds of 700Mbps.
Rain’s throttled products, which are offered at a lower price, are likely the reason it does not have an even higher percentage of tests over 100Mbps.
The table below provides a breakdown of speed brackets of prominent ISPs in South Africa.
|ISP
|Under 20Mbps
|20Mbps to 100Mbps
|Over 100Mbps
|Cybersmart
|25%
|58%
|17%
|Metrofibre
|27%
|60%
|13%
|Rain
|45%
|44%
|11%
|Cool Ideas
|31%
|59%
|10%
|Afrihost
|34%
|59%
|8%
|Axxess
|42%
|51%
|7%
|RSAWeb
|31%
|63%
|7%
|Webafrica
|34%
|59%
|7%
|Supersonic
|39%
|55%
|6%
|MWEB
|45%
|52%
|4%
|Cell C
|60%
|36%
|4%
|Vodacom
|54%
|43%
|3%
|Seacom
|55%
|43%
|2%
|MTN
|57%
|41%
|2%
|HeroTel
|52%
|46%
|1%
|Liquid
|81%
|17%
|1%
|Internet Solutions
|66%
|32%
|1%
|Telkom
|67%
|32%
|1%
