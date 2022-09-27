Cell C not throttling YouTube — it is just slow

MyBroadband received complaints from Cell C subscribers that they are throttled when streaming videos on YouTube, but our investigation showed no evidence of throttling.

Throttling is when an Internet service provider (ISP) limits data speeds below a connection’s advertised maximum to manage how much bandwidth users consume.

A less restrictive form of throttling is “shaping”, which limits speeds over specific protocols or websites.

Aggressive shaping used to be common, especially on peer-to-peer downloads like BitTorrent.

With the advent of fibre-to-the-home, many ISPs started selling unthrottled and unshaped broadband services.

However, many ISPs still implement some form of shaping to manage the quality of service on their networks, especially on resource-constrained connections like LTE and 5G.

A typical example is Rain 5G limiting streaming services to 720p or 1080p on some of its cheaper products.

MyBroadband tested a Cell C data SIM in a Huawei B618 router with an Ethernet connection to ensure the best possible speed.

Consecutive speed tests gave us an average download speed of 9.69 Mbps, an average upload speed of 3.95 Mbps, and latency of 27.8 milliseconds.

This connection handles 1080p 60fps streaming on YouTube with no buffering. It should come as no surprise, as many streaming services specify a minimum speed of 5 Mbps to watch 1080p online video.

YouTube’s minimum requirement for 4K streaming is a 20 Mbps connection. As expected, our Cell C connection struggled with high-resolution streaming.

We noticed that the connection speed varied significantly in the YouTube statistics, which raised concerns about throttling.

However, we saw the same variations during regular download speed tests.

We performed ten consecutive speed tests and recorded download speeds as low as 6.88 Mbps and as high as 11.49 Mbps.

It explains the poor performance on higher-resolution streams. If the connection was any worse, we could also expect to see buffering on a 1080p stream.

Users who may be further away from a tower or dealing with slightly more congestion than we did may feel like their YouTube connection is being throttled.

However, it is more likely that their connections are too slow or unstable for the resolution they are trying to stream.

Cell C Network Performance Measure

Download Speed (Mbps)

Upload Speed (Mbps)

Latency (ms)

Worst 6.88 2.89 18 Best 11.49 4.84 45 Average 9.69 3.95 27.8

