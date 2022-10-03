Afrihost beats Telkom and Mweb in brand strength

Research by Analytico revealed that Afrihost is the Internet service provider (ISP) with the strongest brand in South Africa, followed by Telkom, Mweb, and Cool Ideas.

Analytico is a South African research company that focuses on the IT and telecommunications market.

It provides market research, network intelligence, and marketing insights that help companies make accurate and informed decisions.

In May 2022, Analytico conducted a survey completed by 5,973 broadband subscribers across South Africa.

As part of the survey, respondents were asked which ISP they would pick if they had to sign up for a new fibre service.

21% of people said they would pick Afrihost. Telkom, Mweb, and Cool Ideas also had a good showing.

Cool Ideas’ brand awareness surprised on the upside, considering it is a relatively new ISP without a strong presence outside the main metropolitan areas.

People selected Afrihost because of its good customer service, easy cancellation policy, and excellent online client portal.

Telkom, in turn, was selected for its network quality, price, and value-for-money.

Respondents who picked Cool Ideas said it was because it was voted ISP of the Year, which gave them trust in the brand.

ISP brand strength among different skill levels

The survey results revealed a clear trend — Afrihost and Cool Ideas are the preferred ISPs among tech-savvy people, while Telkom is the most popular brand among non-technical consumers.

Mweb had a strong showing among consumers with average technical knowledge but performed poorly among tech-savvy and non-technical people.

Rain, a competitor to ISPs that offer fibre and fixed-LTE products, performed poorly among tech-savvy consumers because of its historical network quality and customer support problems.

However, it jumped up the rankings among average and non-technical people.

The current brand awareness around broadband service providers is good news for Afrihost and Cool Ideas because most households and businesses rely on advice from tech-savvy people on which broadband service and ISP to choose.

ISP brand strength in different cities

Afrihost is the preferred ISP in Gauteng, Cape Town, and Durban. Axxess, which is based in Port Elizabeth, is the most popular ISP in its home town.

There are interesting trends lower down in the list. Telkom had a strong performance in all cities, except Cape Town, where it dropped from its usual second place to sixth.

The reason is that Cape Town-based Webafrica had a strong showing in the mother city because of its marketing in the area.

Cool Ideas performed well in Gauteng and Cape Town, but dropped down the list in smaller cities. This is expected as Cool Ideas focuses its marketing and operations on the two largest metropolitan areas.