Cool Ideas beats Afrihost, RSAWeb, and Herotel in customer satisfaction

Research by Analytico revealed that Cool Ideas ranked the highest in customer satisfaction and brand loyalty among South Africa’s top Internet service providers (ISPs).

Analytico provides market research, network intelligence, and marketing insights to help companies make accurate and informed decisions.

South Africa’s ISP market is highly competitive, with over 200 South African Internet Service Providers’ Association (ISPA) members.

Analytico only focussed on South Africa’s top Internet service providers based on subscriber numbers for this report.

It tracked ISPs’ Net Promoter Scores (NPS) and customer satisfaction ratings based on data from MyBroadband’s speed test platforms and survey responses.

Net Promoter Scores

Net Promoter Score (NPS) is a good measure of customer loyalty and predicts customer experience and potential business growth.

An ISP’s Net Promoter Score is calculated by subtracting the percentage of detractors from the percentage of promoters.

Net Promoter Score is expressed as a number from -100 to 100. A negative score means a company has more detractors than promoters, and a positive score means the opposite situation.

Cool Ideas had the highest NPS among prominent ISPs, with an overall score of 58. Afrihost followed with an NPS of 51, Herotel with 45, and Home Connect with 42.

Cell C and Rain are the only major ISPs with negative net promotor scores, raising concerns about customer loyalty and potential high churn rates.

Customer satisfaction ratings

Customer satisfaction ratings are a good measure to see how happy customers are with the service they receive from their ISP.

Analytico used MyBroadband’s speed test app data for this analysis. With over 100,000 subscribers rating their ISP, the large data set ensured accurate results.

Although the testing methodologies are entirely different, the customer satisfaction ratings align with the NPS results.

Cool Ideas, RSAWeb, and Afrihost achieved the highest customer satisfaction ratings, while Cell C and Rain received the worst ratings.

Cell C and Rain are vulnerable to competitive forces as many of their subscribers are unhappy with the service they receive and have significantly lower loyalty to their ISP than their peers.