South Africa’s Internet speeds and prices vs the world

South Africa ranks 66th in the world out of 117 countries in Internet quality, affordability, and the general state of electronic services.

That is according to the 2022 Digital Quality of Life (DQL) Index compiled by cybersecurity company and VPN provider Surfshark.

The index looks at five core pillars to calculate an overall DQL score — Internet affordability, Internet quality, Electronic Infrastructure, Electronic Security, and Electronic Government.

Surfshark explains its full methodology for measuring each category’s score in detail on the 2022 DQL Index dashboard.

When considering these five elements, South Africa placed 66th globally and first in Africa with a ranking index score of 0.41.

The country also moved up two spots from the year before, primarily due to a 20-place jump in the category of Electronic Security, where it jumped from 85th to 65th.

However, the overall ranking might have been higher had the country not slipped 13 places in the Internet Affordability Pillar, five places in Internet Quality, and three places in Electronic Government.

South Africa also dropped down one spot in terms of Electronic Infrastructure.

The graph below shows the top 10 countries in Africa with the highest digital quality of life rankings and South Africa’s DQL Index profile in detail.

The country with the highest digital quality of life overall was Israel, with a ranking index of 0.76.

It moved up two spots from the year before to claim the DQL crown from Denmark, which slipped down to second place.

Germany ranked third highest overall, followed by France and Sweden in the fourth and fifth spots.

The remaining top 10 comprised the Netherlands, Finland, Japan, Great Britain, and South Korea.

The index also made some interesting findings on Internet costs, including how long it would take to earn enough money to afford mobile or fixed broadband Internet in each country.

“Comparing countries included in last year’s index, people have to work slightly more (6 minutes) to afford fixed broadband internet in 2022,” Surfshark said.

“Mobile Internet is more affordable this year; people have to work just under 2 minutes less than they did in 2021. The same trend was observed last year.”

In South Africa, Surfshark calculated it would take the average worker roughly 5 hours and 6 minutes to afford the cheapest fixed broadband package.

That was substantially worse than in 2021, where Surfshark found it would take 1 hour and 38 minutes to buy broadband Internet access.

However, it was still below the global average of 6 hours and 31 minutes and far better than the 65 hours and 33 minutes that workers in the Ivory Coast have to clock in.

The time to work to afford the cheapest 1GB of mobile Internet in South Africa improved from 59 to 35 seconds.

The graph below shows the time to work to afford the cheapest fixed broadband connection in a selection of countries.

Surfshark also found that there was a big divide between the top and bottom countries with regards to Internet quality in both mobile and fixed broadband.

South Africa ranked below the global average for mobile Internet speed, placing 48th with a speed of 52.2Mbps. That was up two spots from the previous year.

However, mobile Internet stability took a beating, dropping from 7th to 65th overall.

South African broadband Internet stability improved considerably, with the country jumping from 78th to 50th.

The average fixed broadband speed increased slightly from 43.91Mbps to 53.88Mbps, with South African climbing up one spot for the 70th fastest speed in the world.

One interesting finding was that the United Arab Emirates almost doubled its mobile Internet speed in a year.

The graph below compares the mobile and fixed broadband Internet Speeds of a selection of countries, according to Surfshark’s 2022 DQL Index.

