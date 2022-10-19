SpaceX loses R362 million per month on Starlink in Ukraine — Elon Musk

SpaceX is losing about $20 million (R362.32-million) a month providing its Starlink satellite internet service to Ukraine, Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk said on Twitter.

The company isn’t receiving any money from the US Department of Defence for providing the service, “but we’ll keep doing it,” Musk said in response to a user on Twitter, adding that several other countries, organisations and people are paying for terminals.

No money from DoD, but several other countries, orgs & individuals are paying for ~11k/25k terminals (thanks!). SpaceX is losing ~$20M/month due to unpaid service & costs related to enhanced security measures for cyberwar defense, but we’ll keep doing it (sigh). — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 19, 2022

Musk backed down from demands for funding Starlink on the weekend, having previously told the Pentagon that the company couldn’t indefinitely fund the system that’s helped Ukraine combat Russia’s invasion.

Withdrawing support of Starlink threatened a key means of communication used by Ukraine’s military forces in areas that don’t otherwise have cellular service.

The hell with it … even though Starlink is still losing money & other companies are getting billions of taxpayer $, we’ll just keep funding Ukraine govt for free — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 15, 2022

Ukraine has 20,000 Starlink terminals provided evenly by USAID, Poland, the European Union and private companies, according to an Oct. 5 report from state-run news agency Ukrinform that cited Ministry of Digitalisation data.

