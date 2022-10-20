Starlink’s Wi-Fi for airplanes will offer 350Mbps download speeds

SpaceX has opened reservations for the Starlink Aviation service that provides in-flight Wi-Fi on its website.

The launch of Starlink Aviation comes after several months of testing with partner airlines — including major US carrier Delta.

The company also demoed the service to the media in September 2022. In that instance, it showcased bufferless Netflix and YouTube streaming at a cruising altitude of 30,000 feet.

On its reservation page for Starlink Aviation, the company said its network could deliver up to 350Mbps per plane to enable all passengers to access streaming-capable Internet simultaneously.

For reference, MyBroadband previously tested the onboard Wi-Fi provided by Gogo Inflight Internet on Air France and recorded average download speeds of around 95Mbps.

Starlink Aviation also promises ping as low as 20ms, allowing passengers to use latency-sensitive applications like video calls and online gaming.

In the case of the Air France flight, MyBroadband measured an average latency of 963ms.

The reason for the big difference in this area is easy to explain.

Whereas Starlink has low-earth orbit satellites at around 550km above Earth, the satellites used by older operators that provide in-flight Wi-Fi are several thousands of kilometres away.

That means data takes much longer to travel between satellites, airplane-fitted antennas, and ground stations providing backhaul Internet connectivity.

Starlink also said its low-profile Aero Terminal features an electronically steered phased array antenna, which enabled “new levels of reliability, redundancy and performance.

The Starlink Aviation Kit includes the terminal, power supply, two wireless access points, and harnesses.