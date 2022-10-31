Affordable 1Gbps broadband for every household in South Africa

An ambitious government infrastructure plan aims for every household to have access to affordable 1Gbps broadband Internet by the 2025/2026 fiscal year.

The strategic objective is part of Phase 2 of the Department of Public Works National Infrastructure Plan (NIP) 2050, which was recently published for public comment.

The plan includes an outline of ambitious infrastructure investment goals in various economic sectors over the next few years, including digital services.

One of the strategic elements under this sector is the promotion of a digital society and universal connectivity in the country, which includes a “target of 1GB to home by 2025/6”.

It was unclear precisely what was meant by this particular phrasing, as the terminology seemed ambiguous and incomplete.

While the use of 1GB refers to one gigabyte of data, “to home” implied it was referring to a connection’s speed or capacity.

That suggests the government wants to ensure South African homes can access 1 gigabit-per-second (Gbps) broadband and not 1 gigabyte (GB) of data.

Another outlandish option is if the document meant to say 1GB per second, equal to 8Gbps — which is not a reasonable goal to achieve for all households by 2025/6.

Many of the country’s major fibre-to-the-home (FTTH) network operators already offer 1Gbps speeds in residential areas.

That includes operators like Frogfoot, MetroFibre, Octotel, and Vumatel. The latter is also testing a 10Gbps FTTH package.

While providing very fast Internet speeds, 1Gbps connections have prices to match, selling for well over R1,000 per month.

That makes them unaffordable to the average South African household.

Lead author of the NIP 2050, Miriam Altman of Altman Advisory Services, told MyBroadband the references to connectivity in the home were not meant to indicate free services, but rather that there should be “universal” access to such connections across households in the country.

“Services need to be affordable so that this is possible, as one finds in countries like Vietnam, China or Malaysia,” Altman said.

“This is why we need innovative approaches and private-public cooperation in the achievement of this goal.”

“It does not preclude the possibility of free services, but it is not specifically the intent of this plan which focuses on infrastructure specifically.”

Altman’s comments confirmed that government was hoping to enable affordable 1Gbps speeds to every household in South Africa.

She said the plan includes “vibrant private sector participation” and around R30-R80 billion in blended financing for government broadband and services in the medium term.

In addition, special tax and/or grant mechanisms will be considered in consultation with National Treasury to enable broadband deployment into areas that are not economically feasible.

Fibre-to-the-government

The plan also envisions government connecting all its buildings with fibre optic high-speed broadband that will be upgradeable in terms of speed.

These connections will also need to be sufficient to make the broadband useable over wired or wireless networks and include the necessary equipment to achieve this.

In addition to supporting services required by staff, they would need to be able to provide low-income users with free Wi-Fi.

The Department of Home Affairs (DHA) is one of the government entities which has seen substantial system downtime due to inadequate broadband infrastructure.

Government IT services provider Sita previously revealed the DHA had bought one of the cheapest service packages available to it, with many of its offices running on a single 2Mbps copper-based ADSL connection with a very basic service level agreement, typically with no backup connection.

Altman told MyBroadband it was challenging to be specific about the speeds of broadband connections, given that the plan was working towards 2050 and the norms were likely to change rapidly over time.

“We felt that it made more sense to make this generic statement, with the idea that the infrastructure should be in place that enables flexible and expandable capacity,” Altman said.

Free data also part of the digital recipe

The Department of Digital Technologies and Communication previously said the government aimed to provide 10GB of free data to every South African household by 2023/2024, with a long-term goal of 50GB of free data by 2025/26.

However, its broadband policy targets in terms of connectivity speeds among the entire population are completely different.

It only envisions a speed of 10Mbps accessible the whole population by 2030, while 80% of people should have access to 100Mbps.

SA Connect only requires 1Gbps connections for all schools and health facilities by 2030.

The table below outlines broadband policy targets of the communications department’s SA Connect plan.