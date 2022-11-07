Uncapped 4G and 5G battle in South Africa

South Africans looking for an uncapped broadband connection outside areas with fibre or DSL coverage now have plenty of uncapped mobile products to choose from.

There are a myriad of uncapped LTE/4G products on the market, available from Vodacom, MTN, Telkom and Rain.

When combining all four of these operators’ coverage areas, you will find only the most rural and sparsely populated areas don’t have any of them as an option.

Rain’s entry into the market sparked an uncapped 4G stampede, with numerous operators and Internet service providers (ISPs) — including Afrihost, Axxess, MTN, Supersonic, and Vodacom — now offering uncapped LTE packages.

Telkom launched uncapped fixed LTE in 2015, limiting the number of subscribers who could sign up in an area to ensure its towers are not overwhelmed with traffic. Rain launched in 2017.

There are several factors to consider when buying an uncapped LTE service — including fair usage policies (FUPs), supported routers, and whether they are available on a month-to-month basis or only on long-term contracts.

Rain’s uncapped 4G is supported in any LTE-enabled device, which includes mobile devices like smartphones, and is offered month-to-month.

Telkom’s LTE packages are supported across a wide range of mobile devices and routers. They are available either on contract or month-to-month, the latter applying to its resellers.

MTN’s fixed-LTE is also available directly from the operator on contract, but resellers like Afrihost, Axxess, and Supersonic provide them on month-to-month offers.

However, it only supports a handful of router models on its network, because it claims these devices are the only ones capable of meeting its performance requirements.

Vodacom’s uncapped 5G products are only available when bought on contract, so you must take one of its routers if you plan on using its network.

FUPs vary significantly from one provider to the next, with networks choosing to manage demand in different ways.

For those who despise restrictions of this nature, Rain and Afrihost are the best providers, as they have no FUPs in place on their LTE packages.

The table below compares the prices and features of uncapped 4G packages in South Africa.

Uncapped 4G packages Package Fair Usage Policy (FUP) Router included Price Up to 10Mbps Axxess Uncapped LTE (on Telkom’s network) 500GB [email protected]

Thereafter 50GB [email protected]

Thereafter 2Mbps unlimited data rest of the month

P2P/NNTP type traffic will be further throttled Bring or buy own starting from R499 R299 Vodacom Uncapped LTE After 400GB usage: Throttled to 2Mbps Router included on 24-month contract R399 MyMTN Home Uncapped 4G After 400GB usage: Throttled to 2Mbps Free-to-use router on 24-month contract

No month-to-month R449 Telkom LTE Wireless Unlimited All Hours 500GB [email protected]

Thereafter 50GB [email protected]

Thereafter 2Mbps unlimited data rest of the month

P2P/NNTP type traffic will be further throttled R449 Rain Unlimited 4G for any device None No, supported in any 4G device R499 Afrihost Uncapped LTE (on Telkom’s network) None Bring or buy own starting from R1,499 R597 Up to 20Mbps Axxess Uncapped LTE (on MTN’s network) After 50GB usage: Throttled to 2Mbps Bring or buy own starting from R1,399 R299 Vodacom Uncapped LTE After 600GB usage: Throttled to 2Mbps Router included on 24-month contract R599 Telkom LTE Wireless Unlimited All Hours 600GB [email protected]

Thereafter 50GB [email protected]

Thereafter 2Mbps unlimited data rest of the month

P2P/NNTP type traffic will be further throttled R599 MyMTN Home Uncapped 4G After 600GB usage: Throttled to 4Mbps Free-to-use router on contract

No month-to-month R649 Axxess Uncapped LTE (on Telkom’s network) 600GB [email protected]

Thereafter 50GB [email protected]

Thereafter 2Mbps unlimited data rest of the month

P2P/NNTP type traffic will be further throttled Bring or buy own starting from R499 R695 Afrihost Uncapped LTE (on Telkom’s network) None Bring or buy own starting from R1,499 R997 Up to 30Mbps Vodacom Uncapped LTE After 700GB usage: Throttled to 2Mbps Router included on 24-month contract R699 Up to 50Mbps Axxess Uncapped LTE (on MTN’s network) After 100GB usage: Throttled to 2Mbps Bring or buy own starting from R1,399 R349 Up to 100Mbps Axxess Uncapped LTE (on MTN’s network) After 400GB usage: Throttled to 2Mbps Bring or buy own starting from R1,399 R549 Up to 200Mbps Axxess Uncapped LTE (on MTN’s network) After 650GB usage: Throttled to 2Mbps Bring or buy own starting from R1,399 R749 No speed throttle by default Supersonic Fixed-LTE Lite After 400GB usage: Throttled to 2Mbps Free-to-use router on month-to-month R499 Axxess Uncapped LTE Pro (on MTN’s network) After 1TB usage: Throttled to 1Mbps Bring or buy own starting from R1,399 R779 Supersonic Fixed-LTE Premium After 1TB usage: Throttled to 2Mbps Free-to-use router on month-to-month R899

Only two mobile network operators offer truly uncapped fixed-5G products — MTN and Rain — while Telkom is also set to launch its first fixed-5G products in the coming weeks.

Vodacom’s so-called “uncapped” fixed-5G products have a hard cap which disqualified them from our consideration.

Aside from price, Rain holds several significant advantages over the other offerings.

Firstly, it provides a free-to-use router on a month-to-month basis. That means you don’t have to pay any big upfront costs and can cancel at any point if you are unhappy with the service without paying early termination fees.

On MyMTN Home Uncapped 5G packages, you must either buy a supported router or sign up for a 24-month contract to get a router included.

Afrihost’s Pure 5G packages are also month-to-month, but the 50Mbps and 100Mbps options require customers to buy their own router, offered at a discounted R1,999.

The top-end “Unlimited” speed Pure 5G product gets a free router, with the caveat that if you cancel within the first six months of signing up, you have to pay the full price of the router.

All Axxess’ 5G plans are month-to-month, but they require customers to buy their own 5G routers, which it also offers for R1,999.

While Supersonic’s 5G Home Lite and Home Premium also include free-to-use routers on a monthly basis, these come with fairly stringent fair usage policies that throttle speeds after consuming a certain amount of data.

Rain’s packages have been free of any fair usage policies (FUPs) following an update to their product line-up in October 2022.

The table below compares the prices and features of uncapped 5G products available in South Africa.

Uncapped 5G packages Package Fair Usage Policy (FUP) Router included Price Up to 30Mbps Rain Unlimited Home 5G Basic None Free-to-use on month-to-month R529 MyMTN Home Uncapped 5G After 700GB usage: Throttled to 4Mbps Bring own for month-to-month

Free-to-use on contract R699 Up to 50Mbps Afrihost Pure 5G (on MTN’s network) After 1TB usage: Throttled to 2Mbps No, must bring or buy own for R1,999 R749 MyMTN Home Uncapped 5G After 1TB usage: Throttled to 4Mbps Bring own for month-to-month

Free-to-use on contract R799 Up to 60Mbps Rain Unlimited Home 5G Standard None Free-to-use on month-to-month R739 Up to 100Mbps Afrihost Pure 5G (on MTN’s network) After 1TB usage: Throttled to 2Mbps No, must bring or buy own for R1,999 R849 MyMTN Home Uncapped 5G After 2TB usage: Throttled to 4Mbps Bring own for month-to-month

Free-to-use on contract R999 Up to 500Mbps Axxess Pro 5G (on MTN’s network) After 600GB usage: Throttled to 2Mbps No, must bring or buy own for R1,999 R759 Axxess Pro+ 5G (on MTN’s network) After 1TB usage: Throttled to 2Mbps No, must bring or buy own for R1,999 R959 Axxess Ultra 5G (on MTN’s network) After 1.6TB usage: Throttled to 2Mbps No, must bring or buy own for R1,999 R1,459 No speed throttle by default Supersonic Home 5G Lite (on MTN’s network) After 400GB usage: Throttled to 2Mbps Free-to-use on month-to-month R699 Afrihost Pure 5G (on MTN’s network) After 1TB usage: Throttled to 2Mbps Free if subscription stays active for 6 months R949 Rain Unlimited Home 5G Premium None Free-to-use on month-to-month R999 Supersonic Home 5G Premium (on MTN’s network) After 1TB usage: Throttled to 2Mbps Free-to-use on month-to-month R999

