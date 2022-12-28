The Internet works best with wires

“While the Internet works well without wires, it works best with wires,” Internet Service Providers’ Association chair André van der Walt has said.
Until fibre-to-the-home (FTTH) became a reality for South Africans, slow Internet was usually the result of the link between the subscriber and Internet Service Provider (ISP).
Nowadays, delivery of super-fast broadband Internet to South African homes via fibre optic cable has become so prolific that slow download and browsing speeds are most often because of Wi-Fi bottlenecks within the building.
That’s the word from the Internet Service Providers’ Association of SA (ISPA).
ISPA is a recognised industry representative body that has helped shape South Africa’s ICT sector since 1996 by providing regular submissions on relevant legislation, and pursuing Competition Commission complaints that have fundamentally changed the Internet access landscape in South Africa.
ISPA said home Wi-Fi’s limit is determined by many factors that vary over time.
“If you think your Internet is slow, it might actually be that the Wi-Fi connection between your device and your home network router or access point is slow,” said ISPA chair André van der Walt.
“This could be because you have exceeded the range of the technology or there is a concrete, steel or obstacle obstructing the radio signal.”
Fast broadband won’t be experienced as fast by the home user if blazing fibre optic Internet slams headlong into a Wi-Fi bottleneck.
Fortunately, South Africa’s draft National Next Generation Radio Frequency policy explicitly references Wi-Fi and prioritises making available additional spectrum.
Furthermore, with the advent of next-generation upgrades like Wi-Fi 6/6e and 7, consumers should see faster speeds experienced by supported devices in the home.
However, Wi-Fi remains a wireless technology. To get the best from fibre-based Internet, it’s best to integrate dedicated Ethernet cabling into your home.
“It is indeed exciting that the greater availability of spectrum will deliver a much-improved home Wi-Fi experience. However, there is no such thing as wireless fibre,” ISPA stated.
It emphasised that Wi-Fi uses radio waves which diminish as you move away from the source.
ISPA provided the following tips to help eliminate home Wi-Fi bottlenecks:
- If the Wi-Fi signals received by the connected devices located around your home are weak, first try changing to a different wireless channel.
- Then, if necessary, reposition the router. Place it in the centre of the dwelling, away from thick walls, tin roofs and structural steel.
- Older routers have a shorter effective range than newer devices.
- Anything using radio waves to function, like microwave ovens and baby monitors, can impact your home Wi-Fi signal.
- Consider tweaking the angle of the router’s antennas by consulting user guides on the Internet if you’re not getting the signal strength you need. Here is an example: https://www.tp-link.com/us/support/faq/455/
- It’s useful here to walk around the property watching the Wi-Fi signal strength icon on your smartphone while someone adjusts the antenna angle.
- A Wi-Fi signal weakens every time it encounters an obstruction and that steel and brick have more impact than wood or glass.
- If none of the above helps and you have Wi-Fi routers or access points that are more than 5 years old, you could consider upgrading them.
- “Cable is stable” — consider improving a weak Wi-Fi signal by extending the Wi-Fi coverage with a cabled-in Wireless Access Point. Where possible, avoid using wireless range extenders that use radio waves to extend the signal, rather cable the extender in. Powerline network adapters may also be an option, but it is advisable to get qualified outside assistance when going this route.
- If you’re connected to your Wi-Fi network at acceptable signal quality and speed but your Internet speeds remain slow, you may want to double-check what data package you chose from your ISP.
- Testing your Internet speed using web based tools like speedtest.co.za should be done from a device like a laptop plugged directly into the router with an Ethernet cable and not via Wi-Fi.
