The Internet works best with wires

“While the Internet works well without wires, it works best with wires,” Internet Service Providers’ Association chair André van der Walt has said.

Until fibre-to-the-home (FTTH) became a reality for South Africans, slow Internet was usually the result of the link between the subscriber and Internet Service Provider (ISP).

Nowadays, delivery of super-fast broadband Internet to South African homes via fibre optic cable has become so prolific that slow download and browsing speeds are most often because of Wi-Fi bottlenecks within the building.

That’s the word from the Internet Service Providers’ Association of SA (ISPA).

ISPA is a recognised industry representative body that has helped shape South Africa’s ICT sector since 1996 by providing regular submissions on relevant legislation, and pursuing Competition Commission complaints that have fundamentally changed the Internet access landscape in South Africa.

ISPA said home Wi-Fi’s limit is determined by many factors that vary over time.

“If you think your Internet is slow, it might actually be that the Wi-Fi connection between your device and your home network router or access point is slow,” said ISPA chair André van der Walt.

“This could be because you have exceeded the range of the technology or there is a concrete, steel or obstacle obstructing the radio signal.”

Fast broadband won’t be experienced as fast by the home user if blazing fibre optic Internet slams headlong into a Wi-Fi bottleneck.

Fortunately, South Africa’s draft National Next Generation Radio Frequency policy explicitly references Wi-Fi and prioritises making available additional spectrum.

Furthermore, with the advent of next-generation upgrades like Wi-Fi 6/6e and 7, consumers should see faster speeds experienced by supported devices in the home.

However, Wi-Fi remains a wireless technology. To get the best from fibre-based Internet, it’s best to integrate dedicated Ethernet cabling into your home.

“It is indeed exciting that the greater availability of spectrum will deliver a much-improved home Wi-Fi experience. However, there is no such thing as wireless fibre,” ISPA stated.

It emphasised that Wi-Fi uses radio waves which diminish as you move away from the source.

ISPA provided the following tips to help eliminate home Wi-Fi bottlenecks: