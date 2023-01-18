Vodacom plummets in ISP rankings — now below Telkom and Rain

Analytico’s quarterly customer satisfaction report revealed that Cool Ideas, Afrihost, and Airmobile are the top-rated Internet service providers (ISPs) in South Africa.

On the other end of the scale, Mweb, Cell C, and Vodacom were the service providers who achieved the lowest average customer satisfaction ratings.

Analytico is a research company that provides market research and network intelligence reports about South Africa’s IT and telecommunications industry.

Its quarterly ISP rankings report is based on customer satisfaction ratings collected through the MyBroadband Speedtest app between 1 October 2022 and 31 December 2022.

Cool Ideas topped the rankings among large ISPs with an average customer satisfaction rating of 85.6% in Q4 2022. It was also the only Internet service provider with an average rating above 80%.

It should be noted that Cool Ideas only offer fibre services, which works in its favour. Customers with fibre connections were significantly more satisfied with their ISP than LTE or DSL subscribers.

Afrihost ranked second with an average customer satisfaction rating of 74.2% and topped the list of ISPs with a blended product offering.

Afrihost’s mobile service provider, Airmobile, finished third with a rating of 73.6%.

Other Internet service providers that performed well during the last quarter include Webafrica and MTN.

The biggest losers in Q4 2022 were Mweb and Vodacom. Mweb dropped to last place, while Vodacom dipped below Telkom and Rain.

It is noteworthy that Vodacom ranked below Rain and Telkom as they are fierce competitors in the fixed-LTE and 5G markets.

South African ISP rankings – Q4 2022

The table below provides an overview of Analytico’s Q4 2022 ISP rankings report.

Prominent ISPs with too few votes or where the results raised red flags were not included in the table.

The full rankings and other information regarding the research are available from Analytico.

ISP Rating Cool Ideas 85.63% Afrihost 74.23% Airmobile 73.61% Webafrica 73.45% MTN 73.19% Internet Solutions 73.09% RSAWeb 72.42% Home Connect 70.46% Axxess 67.00% Optinet 66.18% Rain 65.96% Telkom 65.40% Vodacom 65.05% Cell C 61.25% Mweb 58.72%

