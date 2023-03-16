SpaceX launches Starlink Roam

SpaceX has launched Starlink Roam — a global roaming option for the satellite Internet service — with monthly prices starting from $150 (R2,762) for regional access.

Those who want to use the service anywhere in the world can subscribe to the global use option for $200 (R3,684) a month.

All price conversions from US dollar exclude VAT, as products in the United States are generally advertised without sales taxes.

It should be noted that Starlink isn’t available in several countries, including South Africa, due to regulatory hurdles.

It is unclear whether global users can access the service in such countries.

Previously branded as Starlink RV, the Starlink Roam feature allows travelling between continents. Previously, subscribers could only travel with Starlink’s satellite dish within the same continent.

The Internet service offers two types of antennas for the roaming packages — a portable $599 (R11,033) version or one designed for in-motion use that costs $2,500 (R46,048).

SpaceX CEO Elon Musk took to Twitter to share the announcement.

“Starlink now offers global roaming,” he said in a post quoting SpaceX’s original announcement.

“Starlink now offers a global roaming option for customers travelling to locations where connectivity has been unreliable or completely unavailable,” the announcement reads.

Like with Starlink RV, customers can pause and unpause the subscription when needed. The subscription is billed on a month-to-month basis.

The company started rolling out the global roaming service in February 2023 after launching its in-motion antenna in October 2022.

Starlink said the roaming would work “from almost anywhere on land in the world”.

The company’s Flat High Performance Starlink dish is designed for vehicle installation and removes the need for users to be stationary to connect to the Internet service.

“With a wide field of view and enhanced GPS capabilities, the Flat High Performance Starlink can connect to more satellites, allowing for consistent connectivity on the go,” Starlink explained.

“The hardware is designed for a permanent installation on your vehicle and is resilient in harsh environments.”