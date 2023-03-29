Bad news for data prices in South Africa

South African Internet service providers say government’s concern about the cost to communicate must consider the impact of regular power cuts on the cost of providing connectivity and Internet access.

President Cyril Ramaphosa’s administration declared South Africa’s ongoing electricity supply crunch a national disaster earlier this year.

“Lowering voice and data costs is challenging with the continued implementation of the upper stages of load-shedding,” says Dominic Cull of the Internet Service Providers’ Association of South Africa (ISPA).

“An erratic electricity supply is anathema to running state-of-the-art communications networks.”

Cull said if new communications minister Mondli Gungubele would like voice and data costs to drop faster, he needs to address how much operators must spend to keep their networks online.

“Communications infrastructure providers should not be spending millions of rands a day on generator fuel, alternative power sources, and base station security,” stated Cull.

ISPA wished Gungubele well while raising concerns about his predecessor’s pronouncements regarding the ministry’s intention to issue a policy direction to industry regulator Icasa.

The policy direction was to conduct a study on other countries regarding lowering data and voice prices, independently of market forces.

ISPA argued that market forces have substantially reduced South Africa’s communication cost since the days of the government-sanctioned Telkom monopoly.

The country’s privately-run ICT sector is doing remarkably well, even while being constrained by the publicly-run energy sector, ISPA said.

ISPA pointed to the successful March 2022 spectrum auction that resulted in an obligation on successful bidders to provide a platform to accommodate mobile virtual network operators (MVNOs).

Winners are required to launch at least three majority black-owned MVNOs, helping to boost competition and participation in the ICT economy.

One year after the auction, it is no longer only Cell C offering an MVNO platform but also MTN, Telkom, and Vodacom.

“Competition in the provision of mobile voice and data services is exploding, which will certainly reduce costs in the short term and in line with ISPA’s legal, regulatory and other pro-competition interventions over the years,” Cull said.

“This is the most material intervention towards reducing the cost to communicate in over a decade.”