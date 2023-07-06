South Africa’s best ISPs in the first half of 2023

Analytico’s latest South African ISP rankings revealed that Afrihost is South Africa’s top-rated Internet service provider (ISP), followed by Axxess and Supersonic.

The report is based on Analytico’s new rating methodology, which considers more data points and ensures superior accuracy.

This report is based on thousands of ratings gathered through MyBroadband’s speed test websites and mobile apps between 1 January 2023 and 30 June 2023.

After a user performs a speed test on these platforms, they are asked to rate their ISP based on their satisfaction with the service.

These ratings are processed to produce a customer satisfaction percentage for each ISP, where a higher score indicates higher customer satisfaction.

The latest rankings differentiate between large and small ISPs and separate service providers, which offer a range of connectivity methods from fibre-only providers.

This decision was made because fibre offers higher customer satisfaction, making it difficult to compare ISPs that only offer fibre and those that provide a range of connections.

Small ISPs are also separated from the main category as their ratings are typically much higher and are easily influenced by a small number of high votes.

Therefore, the ratings in the different categories should not be compared as they do not represent equal values.

Best ISPs in South Africa

Afrihost topped the list of large ISPs which offer a range of broadband products, followed by Axxess and Supersonic.

Atomic Access topped the fibre-only rankings, followed by Cool Ideas and RocketNet. Cybersmart was the best smaller ISP.

The tables below provide an overview of the top Internet service providers in South Africa in different categories.

Prominent ISPs with too few votes or where the results raised red flags were not included in the table.