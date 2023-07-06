How to get Starlink in South Africa

South Africans living in rural areas with no or poor uncapped broadband options can already use SpaceX’s satellite Internet service Starlink.

While not officially available in the country, Starlink works across most of South Africa thanks to its regional (continental) and global roaming features.

In fact, MyBroadband is aware of at least several hundred people already using it locally.

Starlink allows South Africans to pre-order their product via its website after entering their planned address of use and paying a $9.99 (R188.50) deposit.

However, these orders will only start shipping once Starlink officially goes live in South Africa.

With the current estimated arrival date “unknown”, that time could still be many months or years away.

According to South Africa’s communications minister, Starlink has yet to apply for the necessary licences from industry regulator Icasa to operate locally.

Fortunately, there are two unofficial ways to get your Starlink kit and start using the service within a few weeks.

The first is only viable if you have an address in a foreign country where Starlink has already launched.

From there, you must organise for the Starlink kit to be sent to South Africa via an international courier service.

Your costs for using this option will vary significantly based on the country where you originally registered the kit.

The most affordable monthly premiums are in African countries like Mozambique, Nigeria, or Rwanda, as the continental roaming option is cheaper than global roaming.

If you have a holiday home in Mozambique, you can have it shipped there, pick it up yourself, and return to South Africa.

Alternatively, you can have a friend or family member residing in the country accept the package on your behalf and send it to you.

The table below summarises how much you would pay for the Starlink kit, shipping, and monthly subscription with roaming based on the country of registration and origin.

The three cheapest and three most expensive monthly prices have been highlighted.

Starlink direct import costs breakdown Country of registration and origin Starlink Standard kit Shipping fee to origin address

(may vary based on specific location) Monthly fee with global/regional roaming Australia Normal: AU$599 (R7,571)

Select rural areas: AU$199 (R2,516) AU$30 (R379) AU$300 (R3,793) Brazil R$2,000 (R7,814) R$0.00 R$1,040 (R4,066) Canada Normal: CA$759 (R10,816)

Select rural areas: CA$199 (R2,836 ) CA$50 (R712) CA$260 (R3,707) Mozambique MZN40,492 (R12,108) MZN1,530 (R457) MZN3,645 (R1,310) Netherlands €300 (R6,174) €23.00 (R473) €230 (R4,736) New Zealand Normal: NZ$1,040 (R12,202)

Select rural areas: NZ$729 (R8,553) NZ$34 (R399) NZ$340 (R3,989) Nigeria NGN378,000 (R9,207) NGN16,700 (R407) N49,000 (R1,193) Rwanda RWF485,000 (R7,890) RWF24,500 (R399) RWF58,800 (R957) United Kingdom £449 (R10,834) £20 (R483) £200 (R4,826) United States $599 (R11,355) $50 (R948) $200 (R3,791)

The costs above do not include shipping from your origin address to your South African address, VAT, import duties, or the bank-levied international transaction fee, which is typically 2–2.75% of the transaction amount.

The second method takes much of the effort off your hands — but you pay a premium for the convenience.

Northern Cape-based Internet service provider IT Lec offers a service where it does the Starlink kit import and account management on your behalf.

To place an order through IT Lec, users must pre-order their unit on its website by putting down a deposit of R1,999 — the first part of the payment for the kit. The remaining R13,000 is due when stock is confirmed.

The total kit cost of R15,000 is substantially more than in other African countries, but it includes import duties, shipping costs, and VAT.

IT Lec said it has seen substantial demand for Starlink, with between 10 and 20 new orders a day in the past few weeks.

As a result, the current turnaround time from pre-order to shipping is roughly three to four weeks.

The ISP charges a monthly fee of R1,799 for the Starlink subscription, with regional roaming included.

The service is offered month-to-month, with a one-month cancellation or account pause notice period.

IT Lec said South African customers can currently expect download speeds ranging between 50–200Mbps, and uploads of 5–25Mbps.

MyBroadband’s tests of a kit provided by IT Lec largely align with these estimates.

Users have also seen significant improvements in local latency since roaming first became available.

Whereas earlier tests recorded pings in the range of 200ms–400ms, we measured as low as 97ms in our Pilanesberg tests.

While IT Lec’s option is more expensive than directly importing a kit from an African country and managing your own account, the ISP promises substantial benefits in exchange for their premium.

Aside from offloading the importing logistics — including possible hangups at customs or border control — IT Lec has guaranteed that customers who take up the service will not have to worry about Starlink’s 2-month continuous limit on the roaming service.

While it is still unclear whether Starlink plans to enforce this limit, consumers should ask whether it is worth investing thousands of rand on the equipment, only to be forced to return to the kit’s origin country every two months.

The table below summarises the pricing of various Starlink products available to order from IT Lec.