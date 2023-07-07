South Africa’s plan to give 1.7 million homes high-speed Internet access

South Africa’s Department of Communications and Digital Technologies (DCDT) wants to enable 1.7 million households to access high-speed Internet services, and preparations for the project have already begun.

This is according to communication minister Mondli Gungubele’s response to parliamentary questions from Inkatha Freedom Party MP Zandile Majozi.

Majozi had asked for an update on government’s broadband rollout project and whether any households have been connected yet.

“The commitment aims to enable 1.7 million households to access Internet services by expanding infrastructure, which will be utilised by partnering Internet Service Providers [ISPs] to provide metered Internet services,” said Gungubele.

“The deployment of infrastructure to provide access has not yet commenced.”

However, he confirmed that the National Treasury had confirmed the availability of the funds budgeted for the project and that several other preparations are underway.

“In May 2023, the Treasury confirmed accessibility to the allocated funds, and the process to finalise the disbursement of funds has begun,” the minister said.

“Currently, the appointment of professional service providers for detailed network designs is underway.”

He added that the network designs would facilitate households accessing broadband services via public Wi-Fi.

Gungubele said negotiations are underway with third-party site owners of locations where Broadband Infraco plans to share infrastructure and that memorandums of understanding are still being negotiated.

“Drafts are circulating with continuous engagement with servitude owners to familiarise them with the project,” he said.

“Appointment of equipment suppliers, [and] installers to facilitate infrastructure rollout is underway. In addition, engagements are underway with ISPs, WISPs [wireless Internet service providers], MVNOs [mobile virtual network operators] to gather requirements.”

“The development of the commercial model for partnerships with ISPs is underway,” he added.

Majozi’s questions come after Gungubele reiterated the DCDT’s commitment to expanding high-speed Internet access in South Africa during his Budget Vote Speech in May 2023.

“As the Department of Communications and Digital Technologies, our goal is to enable the digital sector to grow to its full potential while guaranteeing that everyone has access to reliable, affordable, and high-speed connectivity,” the minister said.

“To ensure an inclusive digital economy, we will massify digital skills creation and create an enabling environment that support the creation of innovative digital solutions that can be commercialised to support livelihoods.”

The project forms part of President Cyril Ramaphosa’s Presidential Employment Stimulus, launched in 2020. It allocated R346 million to expand broadband connectivity in the country.

The initiative’s first phase aimed at reaching one million people by building Wi-Fi hotspots within walking distance from where they live and through direct home connections in low-income areas.

“In Phase One of the Presidential Employment Stimulus, stakeholders are collaborating in the design of incentives to connect low-income communities to high speed, affordable broadband internet, with the intention of supporting this as part of the medium-term stimulus strategy,” government stated.

“These initiatives, together, will ensure that low-income communities are at the front of the queue for affordable access, ensuring greater equity in the distribution of broadband infrastructure and creating a more level playing field in the process.”