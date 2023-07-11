MyBroadband Conference is back

The annual MyBroadband Conference returns in October as an exclusive event focussing on South Africa’s telecommunications, broadband, and ICT sectors.

Now in its seventeenth year, the conference is the premier ICT event in South Africa and the meeting place for the country’s IT and telecoms community.

The MyBroadband Conference always attracts the who’s who from the South African ICT industry as speakers.

Previous speakers include Vodacom CEO Shameel Joosub, MTN SA CEO Godfrey Motsa, Vumatel CEO Dietlof Mare, Openserve CEO Althon Beukes, and Telkom CEO Serame Taukobong.

Popular technology personality Aki Anastasiou will again serve as the master of ceremonies and host discussions about pressing issues in the local ICT market.

Delegates will also get the opportunity to interact with South Africa’s top telecommunications and IT companies and enjoy special deals from the conference exhibitors.

The 2023 MyBroadband Conference will be hosted at The Venue in Melrose Arch on 12 October 2023.

Registrations for the conference opened this week, and people can find more information on the 2023 MyBroadband Conference website.