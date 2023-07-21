DA marching against rules blocking Starlink in South Africa

The Democratic Alliance (DA) is planning to march against South Africa’s employment equity rules that it argues prevent businesses like SpaceX’s Starlink from helping South African citizens get equal access to opportunities.

Starlink has been unable to officially launch in South Africa as its parent company does not meet requirements set by the government that telecoms licensees be 30% owned by historically-disadvantaged groups (HDGs).

The requirements are stipulated in the Electronic Communications Act and enacted in regulations by the Independent Communications Authority of South Africa (Icasa).

To acquire an Individual Electronics Communications Services (ECS) licence and operate as an Internet service provider in South Africa, companies must be 30% owned by black people, women, youth, and people with disabilities.

DA MP Natasha Mazzone said although there was an undeniable need to empower previously disadvantaged people, the government was using the legislation to try and force SpaceX to give 30% of its equity to “ANC-connected individuals”.

“The ANC’s BBBEE policies have proven ineffective, resulting in disproportionate obscene wealth accumulating to a select few ANC-connected individuals,” Mazzone said.

“Despite a previous plea to the Minister of Communications and Digital Technologies to amend regulations for international entities, like SpaceX, to provide fast, reliable, and affordable internet to rural areas, the ANC refused to consider the proposal on a case-by-case basis,” Mazzone said.

“This refusal denies South Africans the opportunity to fully participate in the digital era, ultimately affecting the most economically vulnerable communities.”

“In response, the DA plans to march on 26 July to call for the end of race quotas, which impede the growth of the private sector and hinder job creation.”

The DA has demanded that the communications minister promptly revise relevant legislation and regulations to enable international investors to offer high-speed Internet access to all.

It regards this as vital for providing access to education and skills training, especially in light of South Africa’s 60% youth unemployment rate.

“Should the Minister persist in refusal, the DA will introduce a private members bill in the new Parliament, when the ANC drops below 50% support,” Mazzone said.

“The aim is to ensure that every resident of the country, not just ANC cadres, receives equal opportunities for success and growth.”

The DA’s planned march comes after Starlink recently rolled out to its fourth African country — Kenya — following Nigeria, Rwanda, and Mozambique.

The service is also expected to be live in all of South Africa’s neighbouring countries — bar Lesotho — by the end of the year.

While Mazzone’s comments suggested the march was specifically about Starlink, it is actually calling for scrapping the entire Employment Equity Amendment Act (EEAA).

The EEAA has been heavily criticised for requiring companies with more than 50 employees to abide by the government’s employment equity regulations to be eligible for government contracts.

If it came into law, the Act would also give the labour minister the power to determine sectoral numerical targets for designated employers.

After lodging a dispute over the issue with the International Labour Organisation, Solidarity secured a settlement with the government that the legislation be amended to recognise that race-based affirmative action must be temporary, that there can be no absolute prohibition on employing people based on race, and that skills must be taken into account.

The DA, however, has maintained that the risk of “quotas” being enforced remained as long as the minister’s power to determine them for private companies remained on the statute books.

“The result will be the extension of cadre deployment into the private sector by giving the government the power to dictate appointments at private companies,” DA leader John Steenhuisen said.

The DA has launched a court case calling for the Act to be declared unconstitutional.