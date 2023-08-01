Fifth African country gets Starlink before South Africa — for R891 per month

Malawi recently became the fifth African country to officially support SpaceX’s Starlink — while South Africa’s estimated rollout for the service has remained “unknown”.

The fast and uncapped satellite Internet service rolled out to the East African country early last week, following its launches in Nigeria, Rwanda, Mozambique, and Kenya in the past few months.

Globally, Malawi is the 61st country to get access to the service.

Malawian Starlink users have to pay 52,000 Malawian Kwacha for the monthly Starlink service fee, which worked out to about R891 at the time of publication.

Subscribers must first cough up 655,000 Kwacha (R11,161) for the Starlink hardware and 26,500 Kwacha (R451) for shipping and handling.

To use a Starlink kit from Malawi in another African country, including South Africa, customers pay 65,000 Kwacha (R1,108) for the regional roaming option.

South Africans can also buy the kit from local ISP IT Lec, which will handle the importing process and account management on their behalf.

The ISP charges R15,000 for the Starlink equipment, including all import costs, duties, and VAT, and R1,799 for the monthly fee.

The latter will possibly be reduced to R1,499 in the near future due to the rand strengthening substantially in the past few weeks.

The table below summarises the costs of the Starlink kit and regional roaming subscription in the African countries where it is available, if you prefer to import it yourself.

Starlink direct import costs breakdown Country of registration and origin Starlink Standard kit (excluding duties, import taxes, and VAT) Shipping fee to origin address

(may vary based on specific location) Monthly fee with regional roaming Kenya KES89,000 (R11,260) KES3,100 (R393) KES7,900 (R1,003) Malawi MK655,000 (R11,161) MK26,500 (R451) MK65,000 (R1,114) Mozambique MZN40,492 (R13,858) MZN1,530 (R524) MZN3,645 (R1,033) Nigeria NGN378,000 (R8,853) NGN16,700 (R391) N49,000 (R1,147) Rwanda RWF485,000 (R7,449) RWF24,500 (R376) RWF58,800 (R903)

SpaceX has not applied for a licence with Icasa to offer its services in South Africa. It is believed this is because of South Africa’s telecoms regulations, as stipulated by the Electronic Communications Act.

Specifically, SpaceX must be 30% owned by historically-disadvantaged groups (HDGs), which can include black people, women, youth, and people with disabilities, to be eligible for an electronic communications services (ECS) licence.

While this hurdle has held back Starlink’s official South African launch, most of our remaining neighbours are set to get the service before the end of the year.

Botswana, Eswatini, Namibia, and Zimbabwe will join Mozambique with official Starlink support, which means South Africa will be an “island” of non-coverage.

Many South Africans have not been willing to wait for official availability, opting instead to import the kits themselves and use the regional or global roaming service.

MyBroadband’s tests of Starlink roaming in South Africa have found the service capable of reaching near 200Mbps download speeds, and uploads in the range of 20Mbps.

Latency has improved significantly over time. It remains above 100ms due to Starlink not yet operating a ground station near South Africa and instead relying on inter-satellite links.

To roll out a local ground station will require SpaceX also acquire an electronic communications network services (ECNS) licence, presenting an additional stumbling block for its local operations.