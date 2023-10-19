Good news for Starlink users in South Africa

The latency of SpaceX’s Starlink in South Africa has gradually improved since the satellite Internet service first launched its roaming service.

That is according to an analysis of over 1,900 Starlink speed tests conducted on the MyBroadband Speed Test website and mobile apps.

Aside from higher data transfer speeds and greater capacity for true uncapped services, Starlink and other low-earth-orbit (LEO) satellite services’ major advantage is their lower latency.

Older communications satellites geared towards general users — including those which offer Internet services — operate in geosynchronous orbit, nearly 36,000km above the Earth’s surface.

In addition to limiting the potential data transfer speeds, the great distance means that the average round-trip latency is at least 500 milliseconds — and often higher.

Due to this delay, latency-sensitive applications like voice and video calls, or competitive online multiplayer gaming, are a challenge.

As an LEO service, Starlink’s satellites orbit about 550km above Earth. With much less distance to cover when sending and receiving signals, the latency is drastically reduced.

Currently, Starlink advertises a latency between 20ms and 65ms for land users in countries.

The expansion of Starlink’s network of thousands of satellites aims to improve the average latency even further.

However, double-digit latency only applies in countries where it has ground stations — also called Starlink Gateways — which support the service’s backhaul connectivity to the Internet.

In these cases, the distance covered during communication between a user, satellites, and ground stations will be short enough to support the advertised latency.

In regions where Starlink’s satellites are out of range of ground stations — like remote areas, countries where it has only recently launched or it only supports roaming, or where users are over water — it relies on inter-satellite links, informally coined “space lasers”.

A Starlink satellite without a line of communication directly to a ground station will “bounce” its signals to other satellites until one can communicate with a ground station.

The only activated ground station in Africa is in Nigeria, although there are plans to roll out others — including in Mozambique.

Starlink latency in South Africa

As it stands, Starlink latency on its roaming service in South Africa is well over the double-digit ping for countries with an official presence.

However, there are several indications that this has gradually improved despite the continued lack of ground stations.

A customer of Mozambique-headquartered Starsat Africa — which took over management of IT-Lec’s Starlink customers — told MyBroadband he had seen radically improved latency in recent weeks — with many of his tests ranging between 80–120ms.

A Facebook group with a community of South African Starlink users also has several users boasting about reduced latency.

We pulled data from the MyBroadband Speed Test platform to see whether the improvement in pings is evident when communicating with a server in South Africa.

Although Starlink tests conducted on MyBroadband’s speed test platform date back to early 2021, some of these might have been done outside of South Africa.

Starlink only officially launched its global roaming feature in March 2023, which is also when we started recording a significant uptick in tests.

Starlink’s arrival in its first African country — Nigeria — about two months earlier, meant South Africans could import the kits at a more affordable price. Starlink’s continent-wide regional roaming is also cheaper than global roaming.

The graph below shows how Starlink speed tests on the MyBroadband Speed Test app increased between March 2021 and October 2023.

In MyBroadband’s hands-on testing of the service in March 2023, our pings varied wildly, going as low as 166ms to as high as 510ms.

It is important to note that MyBroadband’s Speed Test servers are primarily configured to measure the performance of local ISPs — not international providers.

As a result, the speeds we have been getting on the Speed Test platform are worse than those seen on the Starlink app’s built-in speed test platform.

Nevertheless, when looking at the data over the past few months, there has been a clear downward trend in the latency measured on our app since March 2023, when tests first started trickling in in higher volumes.

Whereas the latency was initially over 300ms, it has declined to averages ranging between 200ms and 250ms.

In MyBroadband’s recent testing in October 2023, we saw the Speed Test app ping dropping as low as 120ms.

he lowest recorded on the Starlink app’s built-in feature was 83ms.

The graph below shows how the average latency of Starlink has decreased in South Africa since March 2023.

There are more developments that could potentially improve Starlink’s latency in South Africa.

While the company’s first few thousand satellites could not transmit Internet packets to each other, many of its more recently launched satellites can do so.

As these satellites increase, the overall distance that needs to be covered in inter-satellite communication is shortened, thereby improving latency for areas without ground stations.

It is also interesting to note that although Starlink has not been granted the telecoms licences it requires to operate locally, three Starlink ground stations have already received type approval.

That suggests there are plans in the pipeline for Starlink to offer ground stations locally if it eventually secures the required regulatory approvals.